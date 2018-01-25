As Twitchy reported Thursday morning, the Justice Department recovered those missing texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, and they raise some very serious questions about how the FBI treated its investigation of Hillary Clinton and her handling of classified documents.

As The Daily Caller reports, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says the texts suggest the FBI was “pulling punches” in its investigation of Clinton.

In the text message flagged by Grassley, Page suggested that Strzok should not take an aggressive approach to Clinton because of the strong possibility that she would be elected president.

“One more thing: she might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear. You think she’s going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?” Page wrote.

Strzok said he agreed with that assessment.

“I called Bill and relayed what we discussed. He agrees. I will email you and [redacted] same.”

“Bill” is likely Bill Priestap, the FBI’s chief of counterintelligence.

The more that’s uncovered, the more it seems people were really, really counting on Hillary Clinton being elected.

CNN adds:

In other exchanges, in March and May of 2016, the pair reference an internal FBI discussion about a potential “special prosecutor” that was making top bureau officials “stressed.” The texts came as public pressure was mounting from Republicans on Capitol Hill to appoint a special counsel or prosecutor in the Clinton case.

Internal FBI discussions about the need for a special prosecutor have not been previously detailed.

Even CNN’s Chris Cillizza agrees that these newly uncovered texts are bad news for the FBI.

Don’t forget: In December, CNN reported that Strzok was the one who softened the language in James Comey’s draft of his decision on the Clinton case from “grossly negligent,” a phrase with legal implications for Clinton, to “extremely careless.”

We haven’t seen James Comey tweet any quotes tonight, but we’ll be keeping an eye out in case he has something to add.

