Prepare for the SPIN boys and girls because it’s about to get super spinny!
If this is indeed true, something is about to hit the fan, and it won’t be pleasant.
Not that anything ever hitting a fan is a good thing, but you catch our drift.
BREAKING NEWS: @TheJusticeDept has recovered missing texts exchanged between @FBI officials Strzok and Page.
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 25, 2018
Ruh-roh.
Who wants popcorn??
— Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸 (@pink_lady56) January 25, 2018
We do, we do!
With butter, please.
Oh look DOJ found the "missing" texts pic.twitter.com/1swDuxdJiU
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 25, 2018
Oooooh look indeed.
It’s about to get real interesting! #MAGA
— Justin Youmans (@JJYoumans25) January 25, 2018
It’s gonna be LIT.
This should be a good read! #ReleaseTheTexts
— Erin Meagher (@ErinMeagher2) January 25, 2018
Won’t be boring.
— Pink & Red Starbursts #releasethememo (@2Scoops12Cokes) January 25, 2018
How? From where?
— Dewey McGrail (@50Fables) January 25, 2018
Unicorns had them.
Duh.
Stay tuned.
Related:
OOPSIE: Ana Navarro accidentally proves why Nunes should just go ahead and #ReleaseTheMemo