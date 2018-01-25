Prepare for the SPIN boys and girls because it’s about to get super spinny!

If this is indeed true, something is about to hit the fan, and it won’t be pleasant.

Not that anything ever hitting a fan is a good thing, but you catch our drift.

Ruh-roh.

Trending

We do, we do!

With butter, please.

Oooooh look indeed.

It’s gonna be LIT.

Won’t be boring.

Unicorns had them.

Duh.

Stay tuned.

Related:

OOPSIE: Ana Navarro accidentally proves why Nunes should just go ahead and #ReleaseTheMemo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DoJFBItexts