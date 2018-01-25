Prepare for the SPIN boys and girls because it’s about to get super spinny!

If this is indeed true, something is about to hit the fan, and it won’t be pleasant.

Not that anything ever hitting a fan is a good thing, but you catch our drift.

BREAKING NEWS: @TheJusticeDept has recovered missing texts exchanged between @FBI officials Strzok and Page. — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 25, 2018

Ruh-roh.

Who wants popcorn?? — Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸 (@pink_lady56) January 25, 2018

We do, we do!

With butter, please.

Oh look DOJ found the "missing" texts pic.twitter.com/1swDuxdJiU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 25, 2018

Oooooh look indeed.

It’s about to get real interesting! #MAGA — Justin Youmans (@JJYoumans25) January 25, 2018

It’s gonna be LIT.

This should be a good read! #ReleaseTheTexts — Erin Meagher (@ErinMeagher2) January 25, 2018

Won’t be boring.

How? From where? — Dewey McGrail (@50Fables) January 25, 2018

Unicorns had them.

Duh.

Stay tuned.

Related:

OOPSIE: Ana Navarro accidentally proves why Nunes should just go ahead and #ReleaseTheMemo