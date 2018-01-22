Let’s check in with failed Paul Ryan challenger Paul Nehlen, shall we? What’s he been up to lately?

Oh:

Yes, let’s have a look. This is where things get really interesting:

Trending

Yes, behold the human skidmark that is Paul Nehlen.

And it won’t happen to a nicer guy.

Holy crap.

Mic. Drop.

***

Related:

YIKES! Paul Nehlen called John Cardillo and Kurt Schlichter ‘goys’ in messages, claimed he would destroy them

Breitbart’s Curt Schilling to Paul Nehlen: ‘No positive benefit to giving you air time’

REPORT: Paul Nehlen is ‘deader than dead’ to Breitbart, Steve Bannon

‘Complete POS.’ Jonah Goldberg NUKES Paul Nehlen for sacrilegious #ItsOkToBeWhite meme

‘Hyper-sexualized pajama boy contingent’ causes Paul Nehlen to come completely unglued

LOSER extraordinaire Paul Nehlen doubles down on being a dbag, calls Conservative a pedo

WOW: Paul ‘Lost to Ryan by 85%’ Nehlen FLIPS OUT, tells Conservative to ‘eat a bullet’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismCNNfox newsJewsnbc newsnew york timesnprPaul Nehlenwhite supremacistwhite supremacy