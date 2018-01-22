Let’s check in with failed Paul Ryan challenger Paul Nehlen, shall we? What’s he been up to lately?

Oh:

Oh Thomas. Maybe you can riddle me this: If pro-White is "White supremacist" then what is pro-Jewish? https://t.co/9iCOp08MKs — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

2/ You should probably read this article as well before I go into the BuzzFeed article. Sorry to make this a bit of a cliff hanger to start out, but this is important foundational material https://t.co/Y1ms0an0Vy — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

3/ And while you're at it, have a read on these three authors perspectives https://t.co/awMHzRwGls — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

4/ Officially an unintentional cliffhanger. Will work to get this completed today. — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

5/ Back to the discussion we must have related to the "explosive" @BuzzFeed article from last week. As I said, there's a lot to unpack, so let’s get started. The gist of the article: there's a coordination effort by my supporters on my behalf. For a political campaign. Shocking. — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

7/ In its hit piece, BuzzFeed appears to channel its feigned outrage at two of my comments. The first is my reference to "Jewish media," which BuzzFeed attempts to portray as "antisemitism" instead of the well-founded observation it is. Let's have a look at the salient details: — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

Yes, let’s have a look. This is where things get really interesting:

8/ This is the leadership of CNN. Do the people pictured seem to have anything in common? pic.twitter.com/Wx0VAqqV7z — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

9/ This is the leadership of NBC. Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/kYOqVDCxTC — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

10/ This is the leadership of The New York Times. Does anything stick out at you? pic.twitter.com/3AVsDDJUTp — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

11/ I'd be remiss not to include NPR (which is funded by taxpayers). Do you see a pattern? pic.twitter.com/CO2pzVwDUN — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

12/ And for those of you who thought Fox would be some kind of exception, behold: pic.twitter.com/GS20Jxgst7 — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

Yes, behold the human skidmark that is Paul Nehlen.

Fervently looking forward to watching Paul Ryan wipe the floor with you in Wisconsin again, @pnehlen https://t.co/QFsswfUpKg pic.twitter.com/wH8Zu1kAjp — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 22, 2018

And it won’t happen to a nicer guy.

Gotta love that there are people on here like Jason Chaffetz, a Mormon, and @GregGutfeld, who, uh, has a Jewish-sounding name? (but was raised Christian and is an atheist)… https://t.co/dOHwi5OBY1 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) January 22, 2018

Ethnically Jewish is what then? https://t.co/pvw9LlZF5E — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) January 22, 2018

Holy crap.

WTF?!?…. — Steve Harriman (@harrimsa) January 22, 2018

What’s your damage, @pnehlen? You let me know how that congressional run works out for you. — Ann (@alaatsch) January 22, 2018

Omfg what is wrong with you??? — Naomi Richardson (@naomifromoz) January 22, 2018

What the hell is wrong with you?! — extremely stable genius (@stonedyogagirl) January 22, 2018

Oh look, Nehlen is trafficking in even more anti-Semitic (and for that matter inaccurate) filth. https://t.co/VcSfVeY87X — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 22, 2018

So Paul Nehlen has gone full Joseph Goebbels huh… — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) January 22, 2018

Goebbels was a snappier dresser but other than that… https://t.co/33RrWYgJOY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2018

He is one sick man. — BPearson (@BCP72) January 22, 2018

Do you *really* think touting your nazi beliefs is going to get you elected or are you just spewing hate for funsies? — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) January 22, 2018

I've made a lot of fun of @pnehlen over the years for having the IQ of a turnip, but the simple fact is he's a monstrous piece of filth and hereafter anyone–anyone–who associates with him is complicit. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 22, 2018

Dude. Stop making it so easy for people like me to point out that you are a Nazi monster who should fall into a bottomless pit. https://t.co/QQibHpOEgG — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 22, 2018

To be clear, I don't think Jews are better than other people. I think Jews are better than you. We just don't brag about it because it's not much of an accomplishment. https://t.co/dLNNP0lWfI — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 22, 2018

Mic. Drop.

