Yesterday we wrote about Paul Nehlen telling a Conservative to eat a bullet.

Because you know, he’s a real charmer.

He went on to attack this Conservative further, even calling him a pedophile:

Who would know what a catamite is? A pedophile would, that's who. I had to look it up, but @jpodhoretz used it flippantly as if it is a term he regularly uses. Please unfollow me John. You are a perverted old man. pic.twitter.com/khHeWFRmlg — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) December 8, 2017

We seriously doubt John follows Nehlen.

And he wonders why Paul Ryan beat him by 85%.

You really need to seek professional help. Really, this is unhealthy. https://t.co/MpEjxIjS40 — L (@LilMissRightie) December 8, 2017

Maybe that loss actually made him lose his mind because not only did he call Podhoretz a pedo (after telling him to eat a bullet), but he’s following and retweeting openly anti-Semitic accounts.

Is this real life? 👀 Andrew Anglin himself would probably be uncomfortable reading some of the stuff on my timeline. 😁 You sure about this, Mr. Nehlen? I'm just a humble groyper. I'm now in over my head! pic.twitter.com/cnhksm1gr6 — The Dank Groyper (@TheDankOne3) December 8, 2017

K.

Who said anything about Jewish? Oh right, you did. It would be more appropriate for you to self-deport to Mexico, where you open borders globalists like to get your cheap labor. https://t.co/2MMjPCJcTv — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) December 7, 2017

This is just creepy.

Nehlen is oddly obsessed with Jon Podhoretz.

.@jpodhoretz you creepy old tweet deleter who can't take the criticism you dish out. Grow that beard and comb it over your face in shame. pic.twitter.com/OgKNTem6lW — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) March 26, 2017

So far Nehlen’s account hasn’t been suspended, even though he’s clearly been target harassing Podhoretz and Paul Ryan. We thought telling someone to eat a bullet would clearly be a TOS violation but since he’s a blue check who knows.

Either way, it sure seems like Paul has the douchebag vote all locked up.

