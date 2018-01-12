Paul Nehlen is a special kind of yuck, between his openly anti-Semitic rants to wishing death on Jon Podhoretz, he’s proven time and time again why Paul Ryan beat him by 80 points with both hands tied behind his back.

And now this …

New: In a private Twitter DM group, congressional candidate Paul Nehlen said his enemies were "working for Jewish media" and promised to "decimate them all," according to screenshots obtained by @BuzzFeedNews. https://t.co/Rb1Wkvx0HD — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 12, 2018

Paul Nehlen couldn’t win dog catcher.

From Buzzfeed:

In a private Twitter DM group, Wisconsin congressional candidate Paul Nehlen said his enemies were “working for Jewish media” and promised to “decimate them all,” according to screenshots obtained by BuzzFeed News. When Steve Bannon, Breitbart and other conservatives cut ties with far right activist and congressional candidate Paul Nehlen, he turned to his private Twitter direct message group, CityRevoltVoteNehlen. Nehlen was facing criticism for a handful of alt right provocations, among them a string of incendiary tweets with the white nationalist hashtag “#ItsOkayToBeWhite” and his touting of “The Culture of Critique,” a book written by the director of a white supremacist political party and denounced by the ADL as anti-Semitic. “It’s pretty obviously coordinated,” Nehlen continued, referring to remarks from conservative and pro-Trump personalities like Town Hall’s Kurt Schlichter and The Rebel’s John Cardillo who’d denounced his tweets. “Cardillo and others like him are working for Jewish media then there are the fake conservatives who happen to be jewish,” he wrote to the group telling members to add Schlichter to his list. “Im going to decimate them all and y’[all are gonna help me.”

Because THAT’S not nutty.

Yikes.

This is also an interesting look at Twitter DM groups where — as one pro-Trump media personality told me — "the #MAGA sausage gets made." https://t.co/Rb1Wkvx0HD — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) January 12, 2018

Bleh.

Dude.

He sounds lovely. 🙄 — J Weland (aka Very Stable Genius) (@jweland) January 12, 2018

He seems nice. — Thatjane (@thatjane2) January 12, 2018

You’ve got to wonder how hard Paul Ryan laughs when he reads about this guy?

