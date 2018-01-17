Geez. Could liberals and the media be any more disappointed that Donald Trump has gotten a clean bill of health from his doctor? Take Sports Illustrated, for example:

6'3" and 239 pounds These athletes are the same size as Donald Trump https://t.co/PesLGhSfIn pic.twitter.com/88jn8LBN6V — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2018

Whaaaaat? We know he’s not as fit as Obama or anything, but do you mean to tell us that Trump isn’t built like a professional athlete? Impeach!

Presidents aren't athletes, we knew that. — Andrea Silver – – – andilinks on gab.ai (@andilnx) January 17, 2018

They are also 30-40+ years younger. And professional athletes. — @TedLieuIsAnIdiot (@TheMarkLeClaire) January 17, 2018

Seriously, Sports Illustrated. What is the point of this article, other than to fat-shame the president? We’re pretty sure they’d never pull that kind of crap with President Hillary. But this is evidently what passes for sports journalism these days.

Are you serious SI? How is this remotely sports news? #Asinine — Jeff G. (@J_G_E_O) January 17, 2018

Comparing a 70 year old man to elite athletes less than half his age…. stupid af!! — Colonel Angus (@tomhayes83) January 17, 2018

Show me what they look like when and if they make it to Trumps age — BANDINI BEACH COMBER (@NIGHTDRONE7) January 17, 2018

Now show us photos of 71 year old Sports Illustrated employees for comparison. https://t.co/coGz7uq1Es — Mr X the Ever-Living 🇸🇴 (@GlomarNeverDies) January 17, 2018

Now there’s an exposé.

Pathetic reporting. Unreal how politicized it has all become. Pretty sad when your most "read" issue features women in bikinis. — Scott D. Roberts (@Braint10) January 17, 2018

Why are you getting involved in politics? — +++OH-ANON+++ (@OHANON1) January 17, 2018

Because they’ve got a death wish, maybe?

Sports and Politics worked well for espn, why not @SInow too? — nathan (@nathanBlowup) January 17, 2018

70 year old man not as fit as athletes half his age. This is news? Stick to sports or you guys will end up like ESPN! — Ivan Pulanco (@IvanAtHome) January 17, 2018

Editor’s note: Extraneous tweets have been removed from this post.

***

Relatd:

Narrative busted? Trump’s doctor has ‘no concerns’ about president’s cognitive ability

‘You’re SH*TTING me’! Reporter’s question at Trump health presser is BEYOND PARODY

UH-OH! Donald Trump’s good health threatens to send CNN’s Brian Stelter to the nuthouse

Skeptical NBC News reporter wonders if Trump would step on a scale in public to prove his weight

Jennifer Rubin keeping questions about Trump’s mental fitness alive

PARTY OF SCIENCE: Proud Trump ‘girther’ not sure how muscle mass works

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta gets told it’s an apple but keeps reporting it’s a banana

Seth Abramson gets lemons with Trump medical report, attempts to make lemonade