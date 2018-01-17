Geez. Could liberals and the media be any more disappointed that Donald Trump has gotten a clean bill of health from his doctor? Take Sports Illustrated, for example:
6'3" and 239 pounds
These athletes are the same size as Donald Trump https://t.co/PesLGhSfIn pic.twitter.com/88jn8LBN6V
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2018
Whaaaaat? We know he’s not as fit as Obama or anything, but do you mean to tell us that Trump isn’t built like a professional athlete? Impeach!
Presidents aren't athletes, we knew that.
— Andrea Silver – – – andilinks on gab.ai (@andilnx) January 17, 2018
They are also 30-40+ years younger. And professional athletes.
— @TedLieuIsAnIdiot (@TheMarkLeClaire) January 17, 2018
Seriously, Sports Illustrated. What is the point of this article, other than to fat-shame the president? We’re pretty sure they’d never pull that kind of crap with President Hillary. But this is evidently what passes for sports journalism these days.
Are you serious SI? How is this remotely sports news? #Asinine
— Jeff G. (@J_G_E_O) January 17, 2018
Comparing a 70 year old man to elite athletes less than half his age…. stupid af!!
— Colonel Angus (@tomhayes83) January 17, 2018
Show me what they look like when and if they make it to Trumps age
— BANDINI BEACH COMBER (@NIGHTDRONE7) January 17, 2018
Now show us photos of 71 year old Sports Illustrated employees for comparison. https://t.co/coGz7uq1Es
— Mr X the Ever-Living 🇸🇴 (@GlomarNeverDies) January 17, 2018
Now there’s an exposé.
Pathetic reporting. Unreal how politicized it has all become. Pretty sad when your most "read" issue features women in bikinis.
— Scott D. Roberts (@Braint10) January 17, 2018
Why are you getting involved in politics?
— +++OH-ANON+++ (@OHANON1) January 17, 2018
Because they’ve got a death wish, maybe?
Sports and Politics worked well for espn, why not @SInow too?
— nathan (@nathanBlowup) January 17, 2018
70 year old man not as fit as athletes half his age. This is news? Stick to sports or you guys will end up like ESPN!
— Ivan Pulanco (@IvanAtHome) January 17, 2018
***
