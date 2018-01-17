Geez. Could liberals and the media be any more disappointed that Donald Trump has gotten a clean bill of health from his doctor? Take Sports Illustrated, for example:

Whaaaaat? We know he’s not as fit as Obama or anything, but do you mean to tell us that Trump isn’t built like a professional athlete? Impeach!

Seriously, Sports Illustrated. What is the point of this article, other than to fat-shame the president? We’re pretty sure they’d never pull that kind of crap with President Hillary. But this is evidently what passes for sports journalism these days.

Now there’s an exposé.

Because they’ve got a death wish, maybe?

Editor’s note: Extraneous tweets have been removed from this post.

