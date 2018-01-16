President Trump was given a physical by Dr. Ronny Jackson last week, and today Jackson made some of the results public. In short, he said that Trump is in excellent health, and as far as the much-talked-about cognitive issues go, Jackson has no concerns.

At most, Jackson said Trump could benefit from a diet.

Dr. Jackson on Trump's mental fitness: I had no concerns about his cognitive ability or his neurological function. https://t.co/bAHF1nKZ3A pic.twitter.com/9PBUmB76Kx — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

WH physician Dr. Ronny Jackson: “I have no concerns about cognitive abilities or neurological functions…” adds Trump requested test of his cognitive abilities. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

Dr. Ronny Jackson said he had no intention of performing a cognitive exam during Trump’s physical, but “plain and simple, the president asked me to do it.” "There's no indication that he has any kind of cognitive issues." There goes that narrative. pic.twitter.com/uzOCVGjkYZ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 16, 2018

We were going to say there’s no way that narrative is dead, but it might appear that way, as this week’s news cycle is dedicated to Trump’s apparent racism and not his mental fitness. We’re sure it’ll come up again, though.

Presidential physician Ronny Jackson says cognitive test of Trump screens for Alzheimer's and other issues, and Trump got "30 out 30" right so "no indication whatsoever that he has any cognitive issues.. … He's very sharp and articulate when he speaks to me." — Scott Fornek (@sfornek) January 16, 2018

He scored 30 out of 30? Maybe he really is a “very stable genius.”

WH DOCTOR: "The fact that the president got 30/30 on that exam – there's no indication whatsoever that he has any cognitive issues. I have no reason whatsoever that the president has any issues with his thought process." — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) January 16, 2018

Dr. Jackson on POTUS mental health: "I can reliably say … if he had some type of mental, cognitive issues… he would not have gotten 30/30 on the test." In his personal experience, President Trump "has absolutely no cognitive or mental issues whatsoever." — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) January 16, 2018

Mainstream media collectively losing it as WH physician tells them Trump is incredibly healthy & no cognitive issues… Absolutely hilarious listening to their questions. https://t.co/BDgEITG6Ev — @taraheritage (@taraheritage) January 16, 2018

Remember the concerns raised when it seemed the president was slurring his words?

Dr. Jackson on recent incident where Trump appeared to slur his words: "Everything was normal. We even did an ultrasound and there was absolutely no clinical findings." https://t.co/bAHF1nKZ3A pic.twitter.com/KF27iz5biF — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

Dr. Jackson said he thinks Trump just needed water when he recently slurred his words. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

In other news, the president doesn’t sleep — he really is up all night tweeting.

White House physician says he didn't ask, but guesses Pres. Trump "sleeps four to five hours a night…He's just one of those people, I think, who does not require a lot of sleep." pic.twitter.com/AU0LY0KSKX — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 16, 2018

Trump sleeps only 4-5 hours a night, Dr. Jackson says. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 16, 2018

In other important news, CNN actually was called on during the press conference — Jim Acosta even got called on twice!

FTR, Dr. Ronny Jackson has called on CNN three different times in this WH briefing–Sanjay Gupta once and @Acosta twice. — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 16, 2018

Rosie O’Donnell and friends might want to sit down for this next clip:

Dr. Jackson, who also did Obama's physicals, says of Trump: "The president is mentally sharp.. Absolutely, I believe he is fit for duty — for the remainder of this term and another term if he is re-elected." — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) January 16, 2018

Dr. Jackson on how the president can eat McDonalds and drink Diet Cokes and still be healthy: "It's called genetics. I don't know. Some people have great genetics. I told the president if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years he might live to be 200." pic.twitter.com/KjWZZTTMIR — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

You just know they’re all thinking it …

Now that the doctor has been compromised we must turn to the only one who can save us: The Marshal of the Supreme Court. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 16, 2018

And yes, this is the same physician who examined Barack Obama.

Dr. Ronny Jackson has been the Presidential physician since 2013. Give the conspiracy theories a rest. pic.twitter.com/YvwsNd7byh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 16, 2018

