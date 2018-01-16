As Twitchy told you, much to the media’s great disappointment, Dr. Ronny Jackson revealed that Donald Trump’s health is pretty darn good. But for some, it’s still not quite good enough:

This is not a drill:

Grabien’s got the video. Here’s the transcript (via Grabien):

Reporter: “The current president about his predecessors’ exercise routine and does this president ask you about how he could follow his predecessors’ example to be as fit as Barack Obama was? And the second question, do you keep a tally of how much golf the U.S. President plays? That’s something the press office repeatedly does not tell us. Do you keep a tally? Do you consider that exercise?”

How Dr. Jackson’s eyes didn’t roll right out of his head, we’ll never know.

These people really are something else.

Uh, yeah.

What a stupid time to be alive.

