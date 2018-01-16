As Twitchy told you, much to the media’s great disappointment, Dr. Ronny Jackson revealed that Donald Trump’s health is pretty darn good. But for some, it’s still not quite good enough:

FINALLY…a question on how he can be as fit as Obama….knew it was coming. — Wade Patrick Wubben (@BIGWUBBS) January 16, 2018

This is not a drill:

Reporter to W.H. doc: How can Trump become as healthy and fit as Obama? And do you keep track of how much Trump golfs? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2018

You’re shitting me — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 16, 2018

I shit you not. Clip coming momentarily. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 16, 2018

Grabien’s got the video. Here’s the transcript (via Grabien):

Reporter: “The current president about his predecessors’ exercise routine and does this president ask you about how he could follow his predecessors’ example to be as fit as Barack Obama was? And the second question, do you keep a tally of how much golf the U.S. President plays? That’s something the press office repeatedly does not tell us. Do you keep a tally? Do you consider that exercise?”

How Dr. Jackson’s eyes didn’t roll right out of his head, we’ll never know.

Now watching the presser. Wow. Just wow. These people are morons. As fit as Obama was 😳 — Saw A Story (@TexasChick1968) January 16, 2018

These people really are something else.

@ericbolling Did I just hear them ask about what he could do to be as fit as Obama? Didn’t he smoke?! — Nathan Baker (@npbaker1) January 16, 2018

Uh, yeah.

“Should he be as fit as Obama” – who smoked — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) January 16, 2018

Reporter asked Dr. Jackson (who has said repeatedly he will not compare this president's health to the health of other presidents) if Trump (who has never smoked or had alcohol) could "hope to have" health as good as Obama's (who chain smoked in office) with increased exercise. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 16, 2018

What a stupid time to be alive.