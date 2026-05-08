Hantavirus Cruise Ship Americans Get One-Way Ticket to Nebraska Isolation

Apparently, America is getting its people off the 'Hantavirus' ship and then they are shipping them straight to Nebraska.

News: The CDC is sending a team to meet the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship and escort its American passengers back to the US via charter flight, per 4 sources.

Those passengers will then be placed in quarantine in Nebraska. w/ @jmhansler @ReporterGoodman & Deidre McPhilliips — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) May 8, 2026

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is dispatching staffers to meet with American passengers on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship in the Canary Islands, sources told CNN, as Spanish authorities warn of approaching bad weather. While health authorities across several countries race to contain the outbreak – which has so far led to five confirmed and a handful of possible cases of the virus – concern is shifting to what will happen when the MV Hondius docks in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands. The ship is expected to arrive at Tenerife’s port of Granadilla in the early hours of Sunday, May 10, its operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said Friday. The company cautioned that “this is subject to change.” Passengers will probably need to disembark the ship before Tuesday amid worsening coastal weather conditions, according to a regional official.

Hopefully, they will be in a very remote area.

CDC staffers will meet the ship when it arrives at the Spanish archipelago, with plans to escort its American passengers back to the US aboard a charter flight, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN. One source said the charter is a specialized aircraft with a biocontainment unit, similar to those used during Covid-19 evacuations.

Just give them Nebraska. Put a dome over the state. https://t.co/xTsjUxj3ia — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2026

It might be for the best.

Smarter than what Europe is doing. https://t.co/XidCtDv5so — Ayesha Ijaz Khan (@ayeshaijazkhan) May 8, 2026

That's a low bar.

They did say rats carry the virus. Maybe they think it's best to quarantine journalists.

This is terrific news.



They’ll also be able to share information with their counterparts that’s easier done in person. #HantaVirus https://t.co/fq0PM1iQtG — M. Elisabeth (@ChildrenNeedUs_) May 8, 2026

#hantavirus



This is exactly what our isolation facilities in Nebraska were intended for. https://t.co/q1WiImRSn1 — K-in-CT 😷😷😷 (@KinCONN) May 8, 2026

It's their time to shine.

In Nebraska so they won’t try to get on ANOTHER cruise ship https://t.co/KFqRXlyuPW — David W. Peters (@dvdpeters) May 8, 2026

No offense, but send them to Gitmo or somewhere not in the mainland at least https://t.co/vO0C5Y2SZX — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) May 8, 2026

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This is the way. Better to be sure than sorry. Well done CDC for being proactive and chartering a flight to get the US passengers from the hantavirus ship and putting them in quarantine when they arrive in the USA. https://t.co/hbaOAWYvPy — Denise Van Patten (@DeeVP) May 8, 2026

And then keep the borders locked down to ensure others don't sneak into America.

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