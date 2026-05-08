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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Americans Get One-Way Ticket to Nebraska Isolation

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 08, 2026
meme

Apparently, America is getting its people off the 'Hantavirus' ship and then they are shipping them straight to Nebraska.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is dispatching staffers to meet with American passengers on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship in the Canary Islands, sources told CNN, as Spanish authorities warn of approaching bad weather.

While health authorities across several countries race to contain the outbreak – which has so far led to five confirmed and a handful of possible cases of the virus – concern is shifting to what will happen when the MV Hondius docks in Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands.

The ship is expected to arrive at Tenerife’s port of Granadilla in the early hours of Sunday, May 10, its operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said Friday. The company cautioned that “this is subject to change.”

Passengers will probably need to disembark the ship before Tuesday amid worsening coastal weather conditions, according to a regional official.

Hopefully, they will be in a very remote area.

CDC staffers will meet the ship when it arrives at the Spanish archipelago, with plans to escort its American passengers back to the US aboard a charter flight, four sources familiar with the matter told CNN. One source said the charter is a specialized aircraft with a biocontainment unit, similar to those used during Covid-19 evacuations.

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It might be for the best.

That's a low bar.

They did say rats carry the virus. Maybe they think it's best to quarantine journalists.

It's their time to shine.

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And then keep the borders locked down to ensure others don't sneak into America. 

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