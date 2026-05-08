Matt (Matty)Yglesias Throws Tantrum Over Judges Who Won't Let Virginia Dems Ignore the Constitution

Oh, Matty has his panties in a bunch.

Don't know what the mechanisms are but these Virginia judges need to go. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 8, 2026

He doesn't know how (apparently, he can't google), but the judges enforcing the law 'must go'.

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Oh no Matty did democracy not do your bidding? — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) May 8, 2026

Screw that VA constitution, amirite? Why not just throw it out because Dems didn’t get their way. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) May 8, 2026

Apparently, if the judges don't do the bidding of the Democrat Party, they should lose their job. Sounds very democratic.

"Will someone rid me of this turbulent judge?"



Matty "the traffic cop" Yglesias — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) May 8, 2026

Typical liberal response when a ruling goes against you. Have you read the decision? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) May 8, 2026

Bold assumption believing Matty can read. Or wants to read. He's a nepo-baby. They like ranting online. They really don't like work or actual research.

Yes impeach all liberal judges on the court — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) May 8, 2026

Don't know what the mechanisms are but these Virginia judges need to go… to a local bar so we can buy them all drinks.



Fixed it. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 8, 2026

Now, that's a great idea!

Perhaps the judges are fine and you’re the one who needs to go. — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) May 8, 2026

Probably.

“I don’t get to sidestep the Virginia constitution to gerrymander so we must just replace all the judges for our favor” is exactly how democrats see democracy. They tell us who they are every single time — Garrett (@GarretMJ) May 8, 2026

Moderate Democrat here. We need to sit out the upcoming elections to teach our party a lesson. — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) May 8, 2026

Fantastic idea! All the Democrats should stay home. Moderate to Wacko Commies should all stay home. Really teach them a lesson.

Moderate Democrat here. We need to sit out the upcoming elections to teach our party a lesson. — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) May 8, 2026

Oh, you misunderstand. To Democrats, the rule of law is very important when it is laws they like. Laws they don't like are not important at all.

The VA Constitution was not followed in order to change the constitution.

You obv did not even read it.https://t.co/RJvhq2VMhl pic.twitter.com/n2dxNjQ1KT — StewMama- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) May 8, 2026

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Not really. The Constitution of Virginia mandates a process for the lawful adoption of amendments. It's not the fault of any judge that Virginia Democrats failed to follow the process. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) May 8, 2026

Democrats would prefer everyone overlook that and just do what they want.

The Constitution of the State of Virginia governed the decision. pic.twitter.com/fTyS8LHlNA — LadyL (@LadyL46635798) May 8, 2026

Just stick to writing down license plate numbers and reporting them for parking violations… — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 8, 2026

Do you not see this as illiberal? Wanting to push through your partisan political agenda through the judiciary. — Jonatan Pallesen (@jonatanpallesen) May 8, 2026

He does not. He has no ability to be introspective and consider things like that.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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