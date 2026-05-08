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Matt (Matty)Yglesias Throws Tantrum Over Judges Who Won't Let Virginia Dems Ignore the Constitution

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 08, 2026
AngieArtist

Oh, Matty has his panties in a bunch.

He doesn't know how (apparently, he can't google), but the judges enforcing the law 'must go'.

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Apparently, if the judges don't do the bidding of the Democrat Party, they should lose their job. Sounds very democratic.

Bold assumption believing Matty can read. Or wants to read. He's a nepo-baby. They like ranting online. They really don't like work or actual research. 

Now, that's a great idea!

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Probably.

Fantastic idea! All the Democrats should stay home. Moderate to Wacko Commies should all stay home. Really teach them a lesson.

Oh, you misunderstand. To Democrats, the rule of law is very important when it is laws they like. Laws they don't like are not important at all.

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Democrats would prefer everyone overlook that and just do what they want.

He does not. He has no ability to be introspective and consider things like that. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING JUDGES VIRGINIA

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