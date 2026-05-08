Ted Cruz Needed 2 Words to Finish Off a Months-Long Feud With Beleaguered Va. State Sen. Louise Lucas

The last few months have been an interesting turn of events in Virginia politics.
It started back in early February when Virginia's new governor signed a redistricting bill that would have packed all of the state's Republican voters into one district, giving the Democrats a ten to one advantage in representation:
VA Gov. Spanberger (D) laughs, smiles, and signs the redistricting bill that will disenfranchise about 48% of Republican-leaning voters by packing them into one district.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 6, 2026
It proposes a 10-1 Democratic advantage.
Great stuff, Virginia.pic.twitter.com/i3EWn4zcFk
At that same time in February, Sen. Ted Cruz detailed exactly what the Democrats' planned move would mean for the state of Virginia:
A brazen abuse of power & an insult to democracy.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 6, 2026
47% of VA voted Trump. They will now get just 9% of the seats.
52% of VA voters voted Harris. Now they get 91% of the seats.
(By comparison, in TX, 56% voted Trump; GOP gets 79% of the seats.) https://t.co/tK1avgRW9N
It sounded like one of those "disenfranchising" moves that the Democrats like to hyperventilate about, right?
Well, it might have been, except it was "D"ifferent that time.
Lucas responded to Cruz in her own style one day later:
You all started it and we fucking finished it. https://t.co/JU3IR4eEHt— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) February 7, 2026
Fast forward about three months, and it got awkward for Louise and her Dem pals:
🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026
Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS
Ouch!
Cruz will have the last word (well, actually the FBI might have the last word but we'll see where that goes):
Not quite. https://t.co/ICeu42Q6iH— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2026
Here endeth the lesson.
May 8, 2026
The best part is that the Democrats wasted $60 million to win that referendum vote 😂🤡— Ben (@hoov70612056) May 8, 2026
Suffice to say it was a week loaded with massive losses for the Democrats, no matter how much they whine about it.
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