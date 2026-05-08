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Ted Cruz Needed 2 Words to Finish Off a Months-Long Feud With Beleaguered Va. State Sen. Louise Lucas

Doug P. | 9:31 PM on May 08, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

The last few months have been an interesting turn of events in Virginia politics. 

It started back in early February when Virginia's new governor signed a redistricting bill that would have packed all of the state's Republican voters into one district, giving the Democrats a ten to one advantage in representation: 

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At that same time in February, Sen. Ted Cruz detailed exactly what the Democrats' planned move would mean for the state of Virginia: 

It sounded like one of those "disenfranchising" moves that the Democrats like to hyperventilate about, right? 

Well, it might have been, except it was "D"ifferent that time.

Lucas responded to Cruz in her own style one day later: 

Fast forward about three months, and it got awkward for Louise and her Dem pals:

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Ouch!

Cruz will have the last word (well, actually the FBI might have the last word but we'll see where that goes): 

Here endeth the lesson. 

Suffice to say it was a week loaded with massive losses for the Democrats, no matter how much they whine about it. 

*****

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