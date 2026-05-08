Commie Influencer Hasan Piker Cites JFK to Justify Violence After VA Ruling, Forgets JFK Hated Commies

Hasan Piker is at it again.

the va supreme court denied the results of the redistricting referendum. scotus gutted the voting rights act and tennessee carved up the last dem district destroying black voter power in the state.



those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable https://t.co/Ul1nW2oz29 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 8, 2026

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In the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court ruling, he seems to be indicating he believes violence is the answer. That's not surprising. Just to be clear, he will not be doing the violence. He will be sitting in his mansion laughing at the plebes doing his dirty work. Just like a good Commie.

This is who Democrats are campaigning alongside.



The is openly calling for “violent revolution.” https://t.co/NW5jo0YGv8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2026

He's traveling all over the United States campaigning with candidates. He's on the campaign trail more than Barack Obama, for goodness sake.

it’s a jfk quote. you went to harvard. you know better. https://t.co/yf3w9NtMJE pic.twitter.com/HMOiDCLRRb — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 8, 2026

Piker shot back cluing Ted Cruz into the origins of the quote. He seems to believe JFK said it, so it must be good. He clearly doesn't understand the context of the quote.

Hooboy wait until you find out the context of what he was referring to and who. https://t.co/OzoWqCaTc8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2026

"No, you idiot, you see it's a JFK quote about stopping all of the historical leftist leaders in Latin America I idolize from gaining power." https://t.co/p5IjaOrAUS — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) May 8, 2026

JFK was advocating for rising against the very regimes Hasan Piker supports (Like Venezuela and Cuba, for example).

He was talking about countries like Cuba (whose regime you simp for) which denied their people basic freedoms… https://t.co/qKYJkEUSjj — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) May 8, 2026

Here's the best part ... once he and his simps realized he made a fool of himself (once again), they switched up and declared he was BAITING conservatives.

No one believes that nonsense.

Incredible bait work here https://t.co/EElebGJiPa — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 8, 2026

It took Evan over an hour to figure out Hasan's ploy, allegedly. The reality is Evan googled the circumstances around the JFK quote and then made up a story.

it’s so funny watching internet native young people bait old politicians online. like watching a cat playing with a mouse. https://t.co/EzkHMvIfiU — anna !!! :)) 🇵🇸🌸✨🌸🇵🇸 (@frogs4girls) May 8, 2026

Anna is a little slower on the uptake. It took her 2 hours to come up with this defense. Leftists are so goofy.

Hasan is so damn stupid that he doesn’t even know that this quote was made in context on why the Alliance for Progress should work to *stop* the spread of communism in the western hemisphere. It’s a purely anti-communist statement and this communist retard doesn’t realize it. https://t.co/gHm3g93Zxw — Elliott Hamilton (@EHamiltonEsq) May 8, 2026

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Hasan is dumb. His Uncle Cenk provided him with Media contacts and his platform grew. He's a nepo-baby goof ball. It's hilarious the Democrats have hitched their wagon to this absolute loser.





The enormous irony here is that JFK said this during a speech supporting the Alliance for Progress, a U.S. initiative to support anti-communist governments in Latin America. — 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬 (Golden Age Arc) (@myth_pilot) May 8, 2026

Hasan is a big dummy.

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