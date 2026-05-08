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Commie Influencer Hasan Piker Cites JFK to Justify Violence After VA Ruling, Forgets JFK Hated Commies

justmindy
justmindy | 10:39 PM on May 08, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Hasan Piker is at it again.

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In the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court ruling, he seems to be indicating he believes violence is the answer. That's not surprising. Just to be clear, he will not be doing the violence. He will be sitting in his mansion laughing at the plebes doing his dirty work. Just like a good Commie.

He's traveling all over the United States campaigning with candidates. He's on the campaign trail more than Barack Obama, for goodness sake.

Piker shot back cluing Ted Cruz into the origins of the quote. He seems to believe JFK said it, so it must be good. He clearly doesn't understand the context of the quote.

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JFK was advocating for rising against the very regimes Hasan Piker supports (Like Venezuela and Cuba, for example).

Here's the best part ... once he and his simps realized he made a fool of himself (once again), they switched up and declared he was BAITING conservatives.

No one believes that nonsense.

It took Evan over an hour to figure out Hasan's ploy, allegedly. The reality is Evan googled the circumstances around the JFK quote and then made up a story.

Anna is a little slower on the uptake. It took her 2 hours to come up with this defense. Leftists are so goofy.

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Hasan is dumb. His Uncle Cenk provided him with Media contacts and his platform grew. He's a nepo-baby goof ball. It's hilarious the Democrats have hitched their wagon to this absolute loser.


Hasan is a big dummy. 

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