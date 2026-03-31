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Mehdi Hasan: 'Nothing Justifies October 7 but October 7 Justifies Everything'

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on March 31, 2026
MSNBC

CNN NewsNight will have on any leftist conspiracy theorist, digging so far as to find Joy Reid in her basement and giving her some airtime. Ryan James Girdusky was permanently banned from CNN NewsNight for making a joke about fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan's beeper. Hasan was righteously offended at the suggestion that he had any connection to terrorists, and Abby Phillip threw Girdusky off the show. 

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Hasan has his own media empire now, and he hasn't exactly made the case that he's not sympathetic to Islamic terrorists. We're not sure what prompted this post from him on Tuesday, but he wants you to remember:

Hasan, of course, turned off replies.

It's mind-blowing that MSNBC gave TV shows to Hasan and Reid. They barely hid their craziness while they were employed there, and now that they're out of the cage, the mask is completely off.

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Let us give Hasan a hand and fix his post for him: Remember the rule: nothing justifies October 7th.

He is lucky his beeper didn't go off.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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CNN HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL MSNBC

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