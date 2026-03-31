Mehdi Hasan: 'Nothing Justifies October 7 but October 7 Justifies Everything'

CNN NewsNight will have on any leftist conspiracy theorist, digging so far as to find Joy Reid in her basement and giving her some airtime. Ryan James Girdusky was permanently banned from CNN NewsNight for making a joke about fellow panelist Mehdi Hasan's beeper. Hasan was righteously offended at the suggestion that he had any connection to terrorists, and Abby Phillip threw Girdusky off the show.

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Hasan has his own media empire now, and he hasn't exactly made the case that he's not sympathetic to Islamic terrorists. We're not sure what prompted this post from him on Tuesday, but he wants you to remember:

Remember the rule: nothing justifies October 7th but October 7th justifies everything.



🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 31, 2026

Hasan, of course, turned off replies.

Just join Hamas bro https://t.co/Zg0gG27gkT — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 31, 2026

Another rule: When you attack people, you don't get a say in how they respond. — Bernard Soubirous 🇺🇸 (@souberious) March 31, 2026

Whether you think it was justified or not, it was an unambiguous declaration of war. It’s pretty silly to start a conflict like that and complain when the other side hits back. https://t.co/0CiJXFqZku — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) March 31, 2026

It's mind-blowing that MSNBC gave TV shows to Hasan and Reid. They barely hid their craziness while they were employed there, and now that they're out of the cage, the mask is completely off.

I asked you on the debate stage: “If October 7 does not justify this, what does it justify? Be specific.” You mumbled something about arresting Sinwar. You think it was a crime for Israel to kill Hamas militants. You just want us to die, like other Qatari-funded actors. https://t.co/nXig7Fu1w1 — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 31, 2026

What do you think would justify the October 7th atrocities, Mehdi? https://t.co/D9Mp6qiasP — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 31, 2026

That is how wars work, yes. The side who is seen as starting the war is always the side that is offered less grace.



Just like history landed on “nothing justified Pearl Harbor, but Pearl Harbor justified the firebombing of Tokyo.” https://t.co/tJJtRzM7bg — NickFrank40 (@NickyFrank30) March 31, 2026

Remember the rule: when justifying atrocities against Israeli civilians, turn replies off so no one can call you out.



🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/PHYRC2LLbs — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 31, 2026

By "everything," he's talking about the destruction of Hamas' terror infrastructure in Gaza, Hezbollah's in Lebanon, the IRGC's in Iran, and the Houthis' in Yemen.



Remember the rule: Mehdi always roots for the bad guy. https://t.co/6h1s7OjQZf — Yoni Michanie (@YoniMichanie) March 31, 2026

Yes. So learn the lesson and don’t do it again. https://t.co/Djjm9ILJfl — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) March 31, 2026

Remember the rule: There isn't a single Islamist terrorist org or Shia tyrant Mehdi won't defend. https://t.co/klKMoY7tN1 — Am Yisroel Chai (@Am_Yisroel_Chai) March 31, 2026

Why don't you just yell "Allahu Akbar" instead of pretending to pontificate? https://t.co/FptlONXNko — Ruthie Blum (@RuthieBlum) March 31, 2026

Interesting they think this is clever. Terrorists savages made a decision on Oct 7. Consequences resulted. Hamas used its population as shields. @mehdirhasan should go discuss this with his Hamas heroes. https://t.co/3vAGaFxXK0 — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) March 31, 2026

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Correct. It apparently justifies:



Hezbollah attacking Israel

Houthis attacking Israel

Iran attacking Israel

Russia arming Iran

China arming Iran

Endless UNHRC rulings all against Israel https://t.co/Y4iE3469UY — Tim Cooke 🇮🇱 🇬🇧 (@sqlblues) March 31, 2026

When the perpetrators of 10/7 snd their masters in Iran say they will do it again, its about time we pay attention and crush them not allowing them a second chance. https://t.co/nFKYceTO7d — Mendy Hershkop (@MendyH10) March 31, 2026

Correct. Next time tell your Hamas buddies to think before they act. https://t.co/SmuloAs4uo — Leonard F 📟 (@Conservlion) March 31, 2026

Let us give Hasan a hand and fix his post for him: Remember the rule: nothing justifies October 7th.

He is lucky his beeper didn't go off.

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