It’s entirely possible that no one in the media is more disappointed by Donald Trump’s clean bill of health than CNN’s Brian Stelter. So he’s doing his damnedest to keep his precious narrative alive:

Here's how the next few hours will go. Trump supporters will say "Concerns about Trump's mental health were always absurd. Case closed now." The obvious response: "The Q's about fitness for office are serious. Someone could be sharp as a tack, but still unfit" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 16, 2018

C’mon, Brian. Can’t you at least try to look like a competent journalist?

This seems like an opinion. https://t.co/GoE2wyTRCW — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 16, 2018

cnn's chief mental health correspondent https://t.co/uNV44wpnxl — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 16, 2018

This is a weird way to react after taking an audience on a week (or more?) of baseless speculation. https://t.co/Drlh7pUKe9 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 16, 2018

Desperation is never really a good look.

How about we test your mental and physical fitness, tough guy? https://t.co/ewbi8A636V — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 16, 2018

That might not be a bad idea. You know, just to make sure he’s not on the verge of some sort of Trump-induced psychotic break. Frankly, we’re not optimistic.

This is sad. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 16, 2018

I agree that there will be massive goalpost shifting, yes. https://t.co/dpENElgdYM — Alex "The Claw" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 16, 2018

"Fit but unfit." — Razor (@hale_razor) January 16, 2018

“Trump didn’t fit our first 3 conspiracies, but could he possibly fit our fourth?” — Kyle Miller (@Kyle___Miller) January 16, 2018

The obvious response for people like you varies greatly from the obvious response from more normal folks pic.twitter.com/mAo9xO8VeO — Jake Johnson (@Jake2J1Buckeye) January 16, 2018

Dude, he's in better shape than you are. Stop fishing. Making you look dopey . — Joel H. (@500Octane) January 16, 2018

This is what pushing an agenda under the guise of “journalism” looks like. https://t.co/8IOsnz7u8W — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 16, 2018

Obvious response if you are being intellectually dishonest. — Bob Lockerby (@BobLockerby) January 16, 2018

If only there were a medication that could fix that problem …

See your doctor if Delusions of Unfitness persist more than 4 hours. https://t.co/pWPpmc52v3 — Razor (@hale_razor) January 16, 2018

Heh.

Here's how the next few hours will go. Media will say, "How can we really be certain this doctor is telling the truth?" The obvious response: "Shut the fuck up." https://t.co/AdIiPpYXRF — EricEEE (@EEElverhoy) January 16, 2018

***

