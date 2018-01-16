It’s entirely possible that no one in the media is more disappointed by Donald Trump’s clean bill of health than CNN’s Brian Stelter. So he’s doing his damnedest to keep his precious narrative alive:

C’mon, Brian. Can’t you at least try to look like a competent journalist?

Desperation is never really a good look.

Trending

That might not be a bad idea. You know, just to make sure he’s not on the verge of some sort of Trump-induced psychotic break. Frankly, we’re not optimistic.

If only there were a medication that could fix that problem …

Heh.

***

Related:

‘You’re SH*TTING me’! Reporter’s question at Trump health presser is BEYOND PARODY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNDonald Trumpfitnesshealthmental fitness