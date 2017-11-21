Selective feminism is all the rage these days. And Bette Midler is more than happy to carry the torch.

The other night, she took to Twitter to slime Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden:

This is Al Frankel's accuser, #LeeAnnTweeden. Better not let #Trump see this; he'll want to meet her. Badly. https://t.co/DadEJxhCuq — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 20, 2017

Because when the chips are down and your boy’s in trouble, blame the victim.

Please delete this — Barista Andrew Sheldon (@SndrewAheldon) November 20, 2017

Delete it? But then some people might never know just how deep her awfulness goes.

Woah. I've never not respected you. Until now. 😞 — EriKAKA (@ErikaConvi) November 21, 2017

Leftist entertainer says she was asking for it. https://t.co/S8UdBIMjJQ — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 21, 2017

So Miss Midler thinks some women are asking for it? Sad! https://t.co/R2JbHjmJWv — Meech (@michi83) November 21, 2017

Liberals falls back into their customary victim blaming/shaming so effortlessly. https://t.co/LFnega91cn — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 21, 2017

So it's the woman's fault because how she dressed for a mag cover?

You have just disappointed many women and men Bette. — HWDConservative (@HWDConservative) November 21, 2017

COME ON Bette, this is a page out of Hannity's book..people of your caliber DON'T victim shame. It's no different..not about #Donkey & #Elephant..blue & red..it's about RIGHT AND WRONG! — Mary Fogle (@realmleez) November 20, 2017

why do this — punch nazis ౿[ ò_ó]౨ 💥 ౫O (@Somniferously) November 20, 2017

You are not helping — Vesper (@Kit_Vintage) November 20, 2017

Blaming and shaming the victim – thereby justifying, & maintaining climate for, future abuse. https://t.co/QatBMjtxXQ — Toby Harnden (@tobyharnden) November 21, 2017

As a survivor, I've been incredibly disappointed to discover this week how many supposed fellow progressives are not really my allies. — Liz Loveland (@lizl_genealogy) November 20, 2017

Bette, take this down. It’s never ok to do this to a victim — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) November 20, 2017

Gurl no. Be better than this. Bette-er. Please. Come on. — Nacho (@amynacho) November 20, 2017

I thought you were better than victim shaming. — Denette (@lilydaisyjoy) November 21, 2017

This is awful — bryan (@saxmaverick) November 21, 2017

Shame on you — Jynna W'Erso (@jen_canary) November 21, 2017

SHAME ON YOU BETTE MIDLER. SHAME ON YOU. You should know better than this. This is disgusting. — Emma Evans (@TrancewithMe) November 21, 2017

This … is Bette Midler.

That botox rotted your brain away, Bette. — neontaster (@neontaster) November 21, 2017

***

Related:

Poor DEAR: Sasha Stone claims Franken didn’t grope Tweeden, STORMS OFF Twitter when called out

Dbag effect: Angry meteorologist attacks Leeann Tweeden, says she was on tour ‘so she could be groped’

TWISTED: Self-proclaimed ‘nasty woman’ crawls INTO THE GUTTER to victim-shame Leeann Tweeden

More victim-blaming: Leeann Tweeden didn’t wear glasses when touring with Al Franken, see?

GROSS: John Ziegler wishes ‘PC wuss’ Al Franken would do MORE to shame Leeann Tweeden