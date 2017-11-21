Selective feminism is all the rage these days. And Bette Midler is more than happy to carry the torch.

The other night, she took to Twitter to slime Al Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden:

Because when the chips are down and your boy’s in trouble, blame the victim.

Delete it? But then some people might never know just how deep her awfulness goes.

Trending

This … is Bette Midler.

***

Related:

Poor DEAR: Sasha Stone claims Franken didn’t grope Tweeden, STORMS OFF Twitter when called out

Dbag effect: Angry meteorologist attacks Leeann Tweeden, says she was on tour ‘so she could be groped’

TWISTED: Self-proclaimed ‘nasty woman’ crawls INTO THE GUTTER to victim-shame Leeann Tweeden

More victim-blaming: Leeann Tweeden didn’t wear glasses when touring with Al Franken, see?

GROSS: John Ziegler wishes ‘PC wuss’ Al Franken would do MORE to shame Leeann Tweeden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: