As we’ve told you, there’s no shortage supposed feminists who have been tripping all over themselves in the race to defend or excuse Al Franken’s alleged sexual predation (allegations supported by a now-infamous photo of Franken apparently groping Leeann Tweeden while she slept). This verbal vomit from Resistance writer and self-proclaimed “#nastywoman” Vivian Copeland definitely belongs in the hall of fame:

Here's Franken's accuser. A far cry from the little girls Moore groped (and why haven't you spoken out about that you horrible hypocrite) or the respectable women who've accused YOU. pic.twitter.com/Id76FjN4LE — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Leeann Tweeden as she appeared on TV to accuse @alfranken and her nude centerfold from Playboy. Quite the transformation. I don't care what party a person belongs to. Perverts need to be held accountable but false accusations aren't cool, either. pic.twitter.com/WfZXcOl1bP — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Busting out the centerfold, huh?

What does her appearing in Playboy have to do with anything? https://t.co/rrSTeVnAfj — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 17, 2017

Nothing whatsoever. But Vivian was only getting started:

I'm not victim shaming, either. But we have a right to know who she is. These pictures are from her social media pages. If she posted them why can't I? She's proud of them. Are you saying there's something wrong with them? — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Maybe he did maybe he didn't. Jury's still out for me but I do believe we have the right to know who his accuser is. She looks nothing like the bespectacled woman she portrayed today on TV. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

It doesn't add up. The photo with Al looks like a stupid prank. I don't know if he kissed her or not but her pictures from HER social media page sure look nothing like the woman she's pretending to be on TV. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Why don't you be better? I have a hard time with women who act sexy and then get offended when they're treated in that vein. I've worked too hard. Everything she's done is fair game. And once again these pictures are from her pages. You're the one with the problem. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

I don't agree. Everything she's done has made her the person she is and I don't see why any aspect of an adult's life needs to be shielded especially if there's nothing wrong with it. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Excuse me but discrediting her is valid if she LIED. Which I believe she did. These pictures are from her social media pages. How am I slut shaming her? — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

I think it's very applicable. I highly doubt she was treated like a woman of substance by Playboy. When you put yourself out there as a sex object that's how you're treated and it's disingenuous to pretend otherwise. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Don't be absurd you cretin. There are 10 women accusing Moore; 40+ witnesses and a cop who says he was banned from the mall. There's one witness against Franken, an obvious tRaitor tRump supporter. DUH. #fuckingmoron — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

I highly doubt she was treated like a woman of substance by Playboy. LOL. Excuse me if I have a problem with women who take their clothes off and expect to be respected for their brain. I've worked too damn hard for this shit. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

I'm not trying to spark controversy. I pointing out a dichotomy. I do agree women need to work together but I have a problem with this new movement where we're supposed to pretend taking your clothes off garners respect. It's a lie and I've worked too hard. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Are you high? She took her clothes off. Are you honestly telling me you think that's going to garner respect from anyone. You're full of self righteous bullshit. She certainly wasn't a victim when she agreed to pose for Playboy. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

“Agreed” being the operative word there, Vivian. She didn’t agree to be violated or degraded while she slept.

Thanks for the "MANSPLAINING" but I'm very familiar with that sad trite old refrain. No one deserves to be attacked. But I certainly reserve the right to question a person's motives. I highly doubt she was treated like the paragon you'd like to think she is at Playboy. LOL. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

When you take your clothes off you're going to be viewed as a sex object. That's the whole point of taking your clothes off. I'm not sure how a person who's done that expects to be taken seriously. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Should actresses who have done nude scenes and also allege to have been harassed or molested by Harvey Weinstein not expect to be taken seriously?

The pics by themselves are meaningless. But taken in totality with her friendship with Hannity, her love of guns, the fact that the guy who took the picture of her with Al said she's lying, make me disbelieve her. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

We don't know that. You're choosing to believe her with no proof. That's a problem. This whole thing is starting to become so prevalent that I'm afraid it isn't going to be taken seriously when it really matters. And her being a tRump supporter is very relevant. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

No proof? There’s an effing photo.

What? That doesn't even make sense. Yes, I'd have posted pix of her at church because it would have made her that much more a conservative. I didn't say she was less than for her job choice but don't ask me to respect it because I don't. I think it's nasty. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

OMG did anyone say men had a license to grope her? No one is allowed to touch anyone else without consent. That's a given. Having said that, her past is relevant to this discussion because she's accused a U.S. Senator and thus far there's no corroboration. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

There. Is. A. Photo.

Thank you for MANSPLAINING to us what we can or cannot do. No one is out to destroy her. But the pictures are part of who she is and they are relevant. She's accused a U.S. Senator without corroboration. We have the right to know who she is. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Sure seems like Vivian is out to destroy her.

I agree. She has accused a U.S. Senator without corroboration and it feels very much like a planned GOP response. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Since you seem to be related to her I guess we'll all have to bow to your intimate knowledge of her motives. Everything about her is suspect from her look, to her friends, to her love of guns, to her support of tRump but I guess she's telling the truth because she's a nude model. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

And there it is: Tweeden likes the wrong things, so it’s OK to impugn her character.

We can’t know without being there. I can’t just believe her without other accusers or corroboration. My gut tells me the kiss might have happened but women have a responsibility to stand up and say this isn’t okay. It was a different era then. There’s that too. — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

A different era? It was 2006!

No. I respect your opinion but this isn't victim shaming. They are pix she took and is proud of so I fail to see why it's a problem. Don't we have the right to know Franken's accuser given she's the only one and her motives and timing very suspect? — Vivian Copeland (@Belairviv) November 17, 2017

Actually, victim shaming is exactly what this is.

Slut shaming the victim of sexual harassment is perfectly acceptable when you're a liberal and the victim's a conservative. https://t.co/amww2SnQev — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 17, 2017