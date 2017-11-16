As Twitchy told you, a bunch of Democratic politicians have gone out of their way to avoid having to outright condemn Al Franken after Leeann Tweeden accused him of sexually harassing and groping her, even in the face of Tweeden’s photographic evidence.
But since MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt isn’t a politician, she can be a lot more forthright with her take on Franken. Like Sasha Stone, she can come right out and dismiss Tweeden’s story:
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt claims Franken was "mock-groping," not "groping" — not how Leeann Tweeden described it. pic.twitter.com/Si9evlh6QR
— Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) November 16, 2017
“Mock-groping”? Kasie, is that really how you want to frame this?
I’ve decided it’s time to tell my story. #MeToohttps://t.co/TqTgfvzkZg
— Leeann Tweeden (@LeeannTweeden) November 16, 2017
There’s no excuse for what Franken did. None. And Hunt should know better.
K Hunt says it is "mock groping" bc she is a warrior for feminism and stuff. https://t.co/9bRDUc0OR2
— Sarah (@mamaswati) November 16, 2017
Why can’t Kasie Hunt just call it what it is?
First of all, he's clearly touching her. Second, even as a "mock-grope", it's still not okay to touch a sleeping person in a mock-sexual manner. https://t.co/lzCA2y1Pay
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 16, 2017
Exactly. And shame on Kasie for downplaying Franken’s offense.
What about the forced kiss?
— Larry Holliday (@HermitKrabby) November 16, 2017
Did he mock ramming his tongue in her mouth?
— Mike (@michaeljashmore) November 16, 2017
Can we call this "gropesplaining"
I really want to call it gropesplaining
— I (@isaacwmiller) November 16, 2017
Because “mock groping” her breasts with a creepy schoolboy grin doesn’t degrade the young woman at all, amirite Kasie? #AlFrankenFondles
— Debi Horimoto (@motomotionmusic) November 16, 2017
'Mock groping'?
Is that like 'not rape rape'?
— LoriGirl☘μολώνλαβέ (@conservtivemom) November 16, 2017
It wasn't grope, grope…?
— Don Carter (@d1carter) November 16, 2017
Thank goodness he didn't mock rape her.
— leigh (@richvagal) November 16, 2017
I can't wait for Weinsteins' "mock rape" defense. 🙄
— Sharon (@Red4Liberty) November 16, 2017
That building is just mock-burning I guess.#firefighters https://t.co/KuUyouzDS9
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2017
Well, if he mock did this to me, or my sister, or my mother, or my daughter, I would mock kick his ass.
— Be Steel My Heart (@Girl_0f_Steel) November 16, 2017