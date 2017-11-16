As Twitchy told you, a bunch of Democratic politicians have gone out of their way to avoid having to outright condemn Al Franken after Leeann Tweeden accused him of sexually harassing and groping her, even in the face of Tweeden’s photographic evidence.

But since MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt isn’t a politician, she can be a lot more forthright with her take on Franken. Like Sasha Stone, she can come right out and dismiss Tweeden’s story:

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt claims Franken was "mock-groping," not "groping" — not how Leeann Tweeden described it. pic.twitter.com/Si9evlh6QR — Rich Noyes (@RichNoyes) November 16, 2017

“Mock-groping”? Kasie, is that really how you want to frame this?

There’s no excuse for what Franken did. None. And Hunt should know better.

K Hunt says it is "mock groping" bc she is a warrior for feminism and stuff. https://t.co/9bRDUc0OR2 — Sarah (@mamaswati) November 16, 2017

Why can’t Kasie Hunt just call it what it is?

First of all, he's clearly touching her. Second, even as a "mock-grope", it's still not okay to touch a sleeping person in a mock-sexual manner. https://t.co/lzCA2y1Pay — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 16, 2017

Exactly. And shame on Kasie for downplaying Franken’s offense.

What about the forced kiss? — Larry Holliday (@HermitKrabby) November 16, 2017

Did he mock ramming his tongue in her mouth? — Mike (@michaeljashmore) November 16, 2017

Can we call this "gropesplaining" I really want to call it gropesplaining — I (@isaacwmiller) November 16, 2017

Because “mock groping” her breasts with a creepy schoolboy grin doesn’t degrade the young woman at all, amirite Kasie? #AlFrankenFondles — Debi Horimoto (@motomotionmusic) November 16, 2017

'Mock groping'?

Is that like 'not rape rape'? — LoriGirl☘μολώνλαβέ (@conservtivemom) November 16, 2017

It wasn't grope, grope…? — Don Carter (@d1carter) November 16, 2017

Thank goodness he didn't mock rape her. — leigh (@richvagal) November 16, 2017

I can't wait for Weinsteins' "mock rape" defense. 🙄 — Sharon (@Red4Liberty) November 16, 2017