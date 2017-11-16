As Twitchy told you, a bunch of Democratic politicians have gone out of their way to avoid having to outright condemn Al Franken after Leeann Tweeden accused him of sexually harassing and groping her, even in the face of Tweeden’s photographic evidence.

But since MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt isn’t a politician, she can be a lot more forthright with her take on Franken. Like Sasha Stone, she can come right out and dismiss Tweeden’s story:

“Mock-groping”? Kasie, is that really how you want to frame this?

There’s no excuse for what Franken did. None. And Hunt should know better.

Why can’t Kasie Hunt just call it what it is?

Exactly. And shame on Kasie for downplaying Franken’s offense.

