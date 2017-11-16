He’s right, you know.

The Al Franken groping story isn't just Leeann Tweeden accusing Franken of molesting her, she literally has photographic evidence of him doing it. #AlFrankenResign — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 16, 2017

Who knew such a simply worded tweet from Scott Pressler talking about the photographic evidence against Franken would make someone so angry that they’d go on a rant and then stomp off Twitter when people don’t agree with them.

Hey Trump fan, when Trump resigns we'll think about it. Any democrat who is falling for this nonsense …please. https://t.co/cdCw34mjNx — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

Hey, Trump fan … ROFL.

Funny how the Left thinks Trump has anything to do with these accusations against Franken.

Sorry but if what @alfranken is doing in that photo is sexual harassment we're going to need a bigger boat. Come on, people. Snap out of it. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

Now say something about how Leeann had it coming.

You know she wants to.

The GOP, driven by Bannon and Breitbart, are on the offense right now to help elect Moore. Eye on the prize. Stay focused. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

Eyes on the prize.

Classy.

Maybe the democrats can keep this Al Franken thing going long enough to help elect Roy Moore. What do you think? Maybe deflect from the tax cuts, Obamacare, elephants. Let's just focus on Al. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

Yeah, let’s not talk about a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted because Roy Moore is running for the Senate in Alabama. How do these people sleep at night?

What I would give for one ounce of the outrage against Franken aimed at what the EPA is doing to the environment. What Trump just did to elephants. Hell, the Flint water crisis. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

She has GOT to be sh*tting us.

Even though the photo clearly shows he is not touching her – he still apologizes. Moore and Trump flat out deny it ever even happened. They will take power while democrats will spin around in a circle until the end of time. https://t.co/npRc5LN8UF — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

But Trump.

But Moore.

Girl power, right?

Disappearing off Twitter until common sense returns. See you all on the other side. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 16, 2017

Oh boo hoo.

So…See you when a photograph surfaces of a Republican feeling an unconscious woman up for shits and giggles? — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) November 16, 2017

Good riddance. You should probably delete your account since you will NEVER be credible again — CruzaderGal❤ASTROS! (@CruzaderGal) November 16, 2017

Accuses the victim of #AlFranken sexual assault of lying, flees. Calls the twitterverse crazy. — Just a Good Bot 👌 (@btrader) November 16, 2017

Women. *eye roll*