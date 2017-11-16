We would say, ‘You’ve gotta be KIDDING us that she gave Al Franken a pass,’ but it is Joy Reid we’re talking about.

And hey, Al is ‘rethinking’ what he can get away with when it comes to women … when they’re asleep.

K.

This is, I have to say, a welcome and very different response to these kinds of allegations. Men rethinking what they have for so long presumed they could get away with is a start. https://t.co/obiCgB28bb — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 16, 2017

How Joy can see ANY of this crap as ‘welcome’ makes zero sense. Every day it seems like there are new allegations against some jackass in DC or in Hollywood; this isn’t political, this is truly about power corrupting.

And it’s happening on both sides of the aisle.

You're either a man who knows it's wrong to put your unwanted tongue in a wmn's mouth & grope her. OR you're a morally bankrupt pig like Al. — Deborah Sampson (@Debsam1760) November 16, 2017

But he figured it out NOW that it’s wrong and stuff.

Maybe?

No?

We agree. Men know better and if they don’t, they’re a morally bankrupt pig like Al.

Check out the Franken apologists on this thread (but grab your barf bag first):

The acknowledgement that he himself is disgusted by his own previous actions and actively asking for an ethics investigation shows that men can learn and become woke to women's issues. — Vivid Resistance! (@VividConfusion) November 16, 2017

HE’S SO WOKE.

And if Al has to go, they ALL have to go, every single one of them who have behaved inappropriately. Trump, Moore, and any other louse still crawling around in DC. — Elizabeth (@Cheesymice) November 16, 2017

So because Al is a morally bankrupt pig they all are.

K.

If it’s one time. He is wrong and has apologized. If it’s many times and people start coming out. Then we may have a problem — Tony (@heynyc) November 16, 2017

Just one time. He only molested that woman the one time … only that’s not true and at least one other woman has come forward.

But nice try.

This is what women need to hear. It doesn't excuse the behavior, but it is a start. Too many men immediately deny and try to cast the woman in a bad light while painting themselves as victims. Real men step up and admit their mistakes, then try to atone for them. — Lynn (@L52plus1) November 16, 2017

THIS is what women need to hear? Seriously?

This is exactly what needed 2B done though. If you step up, and face the allegations head on, then it throws water on the GOP fire and if he's guilty, then he needs to give up his seat. If he's not then then we move on. But we're not playing charades like in Moore or Trumps case — WTFGOP? #Impeach45 (@DogginTrump) November 16, 2017

Because all that matters is politics. Right?

All of this being said, we agree with this gal:

While it is candid and direct and different, it is again extremely disappointing. I am tired of the excuses. Just STOP doing it! @alfranken @MooreSenate — Cheryle Johnson (@CheryleJ0806) November 16, 2017

Just. Don’t. Do. It.

This isn’t difficult.

Related:

‘This is a MAN’: Al Franken finds his knight in shining armor (just GUESS who it is)

ZERO tolerance: Alyssa Milano BLASTS Al Franken, freaks her followers the F OUT