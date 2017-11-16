Alyssa called out Al Franken, color us surprised.

Zero tolerance. If we don’t hold all accountable for horrible behavior — nothing changes. Sorry, @SenAlFranken you should not be in a position to represent the female constituents in your state. https://t.co/MrJi7QKCu1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 16, 2017

After we checked to see if Hell froze over since Alyssa actually agrees with us on something, we went back to read through the replies to her tweet, and as one would expect, they are angrier at Alyssa for calling Al out than they are what Al has allegedly done.

This is why politics should play NO part with sexual abuse/harassment accusations are on the line.

Alyssa I disagree. The current evidence is based on a single incident of bad judgment. An isolated and minor social error should not be catastrophic to a man's career (eg: this seems to have been non-contact). The problem is when a man has a pervasive pattern of abusing women. — my cats' butler (@ladykayaker) November 16, 2017

Oh, it’s just that ONE PHOTO, right?

*shakes head*

When I see hordes of women lining up in droves to accuse @alfranken of sexual ASSAULT, I’ll join the brigade marching against him. Until then, I’ll wait for the truth. This is set up for impact and I’m not falling for it. — Faro (@OhFaro) November 16, 2017

So it takes hordes of women accusing Franken in order for this gal to believe it.

Politics is horrible.

Plus why is trump getting a pass? But if guilty Al should be held accountable. Just see a lot of smears by right to dodge. — Kanoa Nelson (@NelsonKanoa) November 16, 2017

What does Trump have to do with this?!?! Does Franken deserve a pass because he’s a Democrat?

Stop it.

Not getting on this bandwagon. Been around a long time have never heard a bad thing about Al. trump, weinstein spacy, moore, epstein YES. Was it a hirrible thing to do back then YES. Should he resign over this NO. I find the timing suspicious af. — 💙Nyctophilla💙 (@iyem1) November 16, 2017

But we bet this person is more than confident in the accusations against Moore, ‘timing AF’ or not.

Not bad, Alyssa.

