As Twitchy told you, Leeann Tweeden said today that she’d heard from another alleged sexual harassment victim of Al Franken. Could conservative writer Melanie Morgan be who she was referring to?

Yikes.

Trending

Things are about to get a whole lot worse for Al Franken.

***

Update:

Here we go:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenLeeann TweedenMelanie Morgan