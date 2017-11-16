As Twitchy told you, Leeann Tweeden said today that she’d heard from another alleged sexual harassment victim of Al Franken. Could conservative writer Melanie Morgan be who she was referring to?

Yes, it’s true. I was stalked and harassed by Al Franken. I will have details @MediaEqualizer shortly. — Melanie Morgan (@MelMorgan1350) November 16, 2017

Yikes.

When it rains, it pours I guess…😳 https://t.co/qBLmZDbzHe — I’m Peculiar! (@Pqlyur1) November 16, 2017

Things are about to get a whole lot worse for Al Franken.

Drip. Drip. Drip. Dripdripdrip. Get the lifejackets ready. https://t.co/Vv8hIsW5V1 — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) November 16, 2017

***

Update:

Here we go: