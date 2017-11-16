This afternoon, Leeann Tweeden addressed her allegations that Al Franken sexually harassed and groped her. What she said might surprise you:

Leeann Tweeden on Al Franken: "Nothing like that is ever funny." pic.twitter.com/ydYPqRmmdi — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 16, 2017

Leeann Tweeden responds to Al Franken: "The apology, sure, I accept it. People make mistakes, of course he knew he made a mistake." pic.twitter.com/oplWuvSLuu — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 16, 2017

Leeann Tweeden says she accepts Al Franken's apology, but wonders why he didn't apologize to her 11 years ago when he had the chance. pic.twitter.com/2FP8dN8j3B — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 16, 2017

Tweeden also shared this:

Al Franken's accuser just said she got a message from another woman who claims a similar experience. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 16, 2017

Hoo boy. Stay tuned …

Update:

‘I was stalked and harassed by Al Franken’: ANOTHER alleged victim steps forward