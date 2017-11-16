Take heart, Al Franken. Your white knight has arrived:

This is the statement of a man. A man who has the courage to admit his own mistakes and want to do better. Why can't Roy Moore be a man? https://t.co/AwNaDXKEE2 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

This is a man. Al Franken blames himself. Roy Moore and Donald Trump blame the women. That is a huge difference. https://t.co/AwNaDXKEE2 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

For all those calling for Al Franken to resign, have you also called for President Trump and Justice Thomas to resign? Franken blames himself, Trump and Thomas blame the women. Huge difference. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

Al Franken, did you ever know that you’re Matthew Dowd’s heeeeeeeerooooooo?

Ah, Matthew Dowd. Of course. Franken has found his defender. https://t.co/eX3oOZ4Odr — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 16, 2017

Of course.

you are easily impressed — Christine (@cmdeb) November 16, 2017

I have faulted Franken throughout the day. He is taking responsibility now and blaming himself. Something President, Roy Moore and Justice Thomas have never done. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 16, 2017

I mean, he was forced by the pic but you do you (thanks for leaving off Bill Clinton and making the point for us btw) — Christine (@cmdeb) November 16, 2017

Dowd is such a joke.

It’s the statement of a man who can’t deny what he did because there’s photographic proof from the get-go. — Just Some Guy (@jeremylatzke) November 16, 2017

You really think he would have admitted anything without that photo ? Please…..and spare me. — Charles Randall (@ChukSorus) November 16, 2017

That statement doesn't make this image go away. She is someone's daughter. pic.twitter.com/wZ5e5RhOvi — Berning for 2020 (@Berning2020) November 16, 2017

This is a statement of a man who made a statement after he was caught. — Geoppetto Hosseltoff (@Geoppetto) November 16, 2017

This is a statement by a bullshitter. https://t.co/XYX9MvWHXN — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 16, 2017

You can tell an apology is 100% sincere when it takes 11 years, photos being made public, and a failed 1st statement. https://t.co/O4o184l1lZ — L (@PartymanRandy) November 16, 2017

Statement of a guy trying to keep his job. After all, he's got the important business of vetting bacon tweets to attend to. — Travis Antony (@travisantony) November 16, 2017

Franken had every opportunity to apologize before today. He didn't until he was called out. That's not being "a man". That's being a coward. https://t.co/CwoJAcj4DY — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 16, 2017