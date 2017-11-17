The lengths some people are willing to go to in order to defend Al Franken …

Leeann Tweeden is NOT a newswoman.. She was a Playboy model & bikini fitness model.. she on cover of Playboy 2x MAXIM 3x and FHM 5x… and Howard stern. She was brought on USO tour as part of comedy skit so that she COULD be groped ! — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

Huh. So because she is a Playboy model and has been on Howard Stern that apparently means what? That she doesn’t count? Oh and please with that last line, ‘… she was on USO tour as part of a comedy skit so that she could be groped.’

Sadly this oddly angry meteorologist wasn’t the only one playing the ‘her skirt was too short’ game with Leeann Tweeden, but this is certainly one of the uglier tweets we’ve seen on Twitter.

And we follow Chelsea Handler.

Leennn Tweeden has been on Hannity 12x over past 10m years and guess who is on Hannity again this evening? Go ahead and guess — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

Oh well, that changes everything.

These people.

I went ahead and saved this since I know you'll delete it. pic.twitter.com/i9Dos3x5yd — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 16, 2017

At this point, he has not.

lol mean while guess who is one hannity tonight for the 13th time in last 8 years? go on guess — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

Dude is obsessed with Hannity.

maybe I should posted the playboy covers and maxim and howard stern video – sorry Its NOT the same thing as trying to rape a 14 year old by the district attorney — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

Politics.

And he tried again.

dude this isnt the same thing as as the district attorney trying to rape a 14 year old girl. Lee ann tweeden was a playboy and Bikini model and is often on hannitys' show — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

Guess who is one Hannity tonight ? again? Leeann Tweeden. Golly. — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

See a pattern yet?

I did NOT remotely say that. all I said was that is was part of comedy skit which if you read leeann tweeden statement was freely states and does not deny. get a grip. Now you come back and say I am lying — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

We beg to differ.

But he’s rolling.

You're right. Everyone knows you can grope bikini models who go on Hannity. I got confused. — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 16, 2017

Seems there is this unwritten rule about bikini models who go on Sean Hannity.

Who knew?

wish you got this worked up over DA Moore trying to have sex with teenage girls. — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

OK so I wont win this. A comedian NOT a US Senator going over the line and doing shit he should NOT be doing is not the same as Moore the DA in AL trying to rape 14 year old girls — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

The US Senator is still a comedian. Just sayin’. And that doesn’t make a damn bit of difference with whether or not Franken acted inappropriately.

Oh, and this editor may have engaged him a bit … he got so mad.

So that means she DESERVED it? You are vile. https://t.co/UR3wG5i2sD — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) November 16, 2017

i did not come cssoe to saying that you blithering idiot — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

Noooo you moron … all you are doing is putting words in my mouth. You refuse to understand what I said or you are over reacting — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

where the Fucik do you get the right to out right lie like this? what part of what I posted leads you to conclude that I think SHE DESERVED IT… asshole? — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 16, 2017

So mad he seemed to have trouble spelling the f-word.

What victim blaming looks like 👇 https://t.co/mePnvwQayl — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) November 17, 2017

Shannon I don't know what to think you're reading or saying but at no point did I blame the victim. It is not accurate to say that LeeAnn tweeden was a Los Angeles news woman. Which is what the reports have been saying. It is not sexist or blaming the victim the point that out — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 17, 2017

You would think after all of these interactions he MIGHT figure out that what he said was either worded very poorly or just outright wrong.

Being on the Sean Hannity show for the 14th time in the last 8 years and hiding the fact that you are right wing conservative which is what LeeAnn tweeden is…. Is a legitimate issue — DTVaWeatherman (@DTVaWeatherman) November 17, 2017

But nope.

Gotta love Twitter.