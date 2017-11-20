Well, look at that! Turns out it’s not just fair-weather feminists and lefties victim-shaming Leeann Tweeden after she came forward about Al Franken. Here’s Mediaite columnist and radio talk show host John Ziegler taking his turn at the punching bag:

Yeah, if only Franken weren’t such a wuss, he could get in on the victim-blaming action!

Never mind that Franken violated Tweeden while she slept. Never mind that Franken found himself apologizing to Tweeden for his inappropriate behavior. Because when all is said and done, this mess was all Tweeden’s fault. Do we have that right, John?

Or maybe you’re just a jerk, John.

Nope.

Clearly.

***

