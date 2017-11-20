Well, look at that! Turns out it’s not just fair-weather feminists and lefties victim-shaming Leeann Tweeden after she came forward about Al Franken. Here’s Mediaite columnist and radio talk show host John Ziegler taking his turn at the punching bag:

Pretty amazing (and frankly terrifying) that this photo of Leeann Tweeden laughing with Al Franken at a USO event honoring him 3 years after he "assaulted" her is not getting much attention. Mainly because Franken's too much of a PC wuss to use it. We have lost our freaking minds pic.twitter.com/9JV6WNSOvR — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 20, 2017

Yeah, if only Franken weren’t such a wuss, he could get in on the victim-blaming action!

The Al Franken/Leann Tweeden USO Tour Skit. You decide. Does this support Leann's claim? pic.twitter.com/1c4CNR1dqf — Liddle Covfefe 👑 of Shade (@PromoteMyCause) November 18, 2017

This is interesting on two fronts. One, it discredits Tweeden's claim Franken created "kiss" just for her. Two, it raises possibility that Tweeden (at best) conflated what was "real" & what was part of a sketch she actively took part in. Sketch is literally about what she claims! https://t.co/rypRYw4yD8 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 20, 2017

Never mind that Franken violated Tweeden while she slept. Never mind that Franken found himself apologizing to Tweeden for his inappropriate behavior. Because when all is said and done, this mess was all Tweeden’s fault. Do we have that right, John?

Why have you taken the quest of being the AL Franken guardian angel? — New Party (@RDSUK) November 20, 2017

Because I'm stupid enough to care about the truth — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 20, 2017

Or maybe you’re just a jerk, John.

How is this terrifying? What a ridiculous tweet and moronic choice of words. Keep defending Franken. It will get harder and harder when more women come out. — Grasfed Ape! (@grassfedApe) November 20, 2017

Because victims never feel shame and never put on a good public face when they see their abuser. — The MAGA Egg (@I_AM_A_HACK) November 20, 2017

She was trying to make the best of a situation she felt powerless to change. The reason men like Franken are bold enough to disrespect a woman in this way is because of the power they believe they have over their victims. — Ann Williams (@AnnWill66245270) November 20, 2017

That doesn’t contradict her. You often have to put up a front if you continue to run into harassers for professional reasons. — YHW (@PearlsAmongUs) November 20, 2017

possible to be grabbed, sexually asaulted, and still have to work with, at, or alongside the person. Not a stretch at all — jeffaa (@jeffaa) November 20, 2017

Nope.

that's ridiculous. what about all the women Weinstein assaulted that had to smile in photos with him? This proves nothing either way and it's embarrassing to see you do this — grahamsw (@grahamsw) November 20, 2017

Women abused by Weinstein posed with him in pics and smiled after he assaulted them. So you're saying that clears Weinstein? This is who @Mediaite employs? https://t.co/WWlTaI1Zsm — Harold Stuffinghands (@StickeeNotes) November 20, 2017

Clearly.

Even with photographic evidence of what Franken did, (and a second accuser who just came forward) you still have fuckers like this. https://t.co/WWlTaI1Zsm — Harold Stuffinghands (@StickeeNotes) November 20, 2017

***

