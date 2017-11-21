We’ve only just beguuuuunnnnnnn:
Another Woman Accused Rep. John Conyers Of Sexual Harassment In A Lawsuit This Year https://t.co/X1sU3v0crJ
John Conyers, call your office. Unless, of course, you’ve already sexually harassed everyone in your office:
"Unlike the settlement agreement at the center of a BuzzFeed News investigation released Monday, this lawsuit is a public document." https://t.co/NAv3wTusCj
"A Conyers spokesman said: '[The former staffer] voluntarily decided to drop her case.' The congressman 'vehemently' denied the previously reported allegations." https://t.co/NAv3wTusCj
More from BuzzFeed:
In the court documents filed earlier this year, the former staffer said she had a “fatherly affection” for Conyers, as well as “extreme admiration and respect for his legislative work as a Civil Rights icon.” It was because of this that “Plaintiff was extremely uncomfortable addressing this inappropriate behavior with Defendant Conyers nor did Plaintiff wish to embarrass or disparage Defendant Conyers by sharing her concerns with other members of the office staff.”
She also cited his “age and failing mental capacities” in the suit, saying she was hired, in part, to keep track of his “whereabouts,” call to wake him up every morning, and deliver his medication, including on weekends. She said she asked a male staffer she’d earlier dated to be her “fake boyfriend” and make regular stops by the office in the hopes of halting Conyers’ advances.
But the former staffer says the advances only grew more frequent over time, and from May to July of 2016 she was exposed to daily harassment by Conyers that included “rubbing on her shoulders, kissing her forehead, covering and attempting to hold her hand” as well as on some occasions urging her to come to his home.
According to BuzzFeed, these incidents took place in 2015 and 2016.
He probably forgot about his one too https://t.co/4pFEWV4T75
Seriously, time to go https://t.co/WuSXmQaz2Y pic.twitter.com/CyacyR5KVc
Screw an ethics investigation. Get Conyers the hell out of there.
I honestly cannot keep up. There’s too much of this stuff each day now to write about, even if you’re not writing about anything else https://t.co/fIJPl2lzuM
It’s exhausting. Honestly. And it shows no signs of letting up; if anything, it’s gathering steam. And we’re in for a very bumpy ride.
