Brace yourselves, people. Because according to New York Magazine, the COVID19 pandemic may have stemmed from a lab accident:

Whoa. Whoa.

This is the first we’re hearing about this possible scenario.

Except, of course, for when we heard about this possible scenario before.

So, if we’re understanding this correctly, the idea of the COVID19 pandemic being the tragic product of a lab leak was some tinfoil-hat nuttery back when GOP Sen. Tom Cotton mentioned it as a possibility, but now that a reputable outlet like New York Magazine is seriously discussing it, it’s worth having a conversation?

OK then.

Recall:

Cotton was repeatedly branded a conspiracy theorist for even acknowledging the lab leak hypothesis.

John Noonan, Tom Cotton’s senior counselor for military & defense affairs, hasn’t forgotten how Cotton was treated by the media:

And don’t forget about Vox:

And speaking of Vox, here’s Vox alumnus Matt Yglesias to try to cast more doubt on Cotton’s credibility:

Thank you for your input, Matt. You’ve contributed exactly as much to the discourse as you say Cotton and New York Magazine have.

Bingo.

