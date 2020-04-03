Drew Holden was good enough to put together a thread showing how absolutely disgusting the media has treated Tom Cotton and anyone who has questioned the origin of COVID-19. Anyone who dared think this virus could have come from a lab or a disease center …
Because you know, it was racist or something.
Check it out (yes, it’s long but worth your time):
Well, guys. You know what this means.
THREAD on how this was a racist, evil conspiracy theory just a couple months (or weeks) ago. https://t.co/lBOVXmlvt4
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
To start, here’s @washingtonpost. Who obviously owe @SenTomCotton an apology. pic.twitter.com/hcgDOQLe1r
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Yup. They do indeed owe Tom an apology.
This was three weeks ago, from @voxdotcom pic.twitter.com/UQlcRA8eCG
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Vox is gonna Vox.
Here’s @nytimes, who should probably also consider an apology to @SenTomCotton pic.twitter.com/d3XMK74oZm
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
So many apologies owed, so little time.
But. But. But. The fact check says false, right, @USATODAY? pic.twitter.com/0c3nMAHYrf
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Oof.
I, for one, am stunned that @mmfa would run with a dubious claim to smear a conservative. pic.twitter.com/Zv1rOGOHOe
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
We’re stunned as well. STUNNED! Media Matters is usually so trustworthy and reliable.
Ha.
Ha ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
Something tells me the Beijing mouthpieces at @SCMPNews won’t be updating this. pic.twitter.com/Am5W62a3MQ
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Yeah, probably not.
“Thoroughly debunked” says @businessinsider pic.twitter.com/kV7Q89aTit
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Adorable.
@CNN is actually not as bad as I had expected here. pic.twitter.com/nyjeyBg7xI
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Shocking.
We know.
“Strongly condemn” says @ScienceMagazine pic.twitter.com/OmBb4ybXkp
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
More of the always impartial and unbiased fact checkers at @snopes pic.twitter.com/jxxAqoKzni
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Snopes.
Be still our hearts.
@Reuters pushing Chinese propaganda without a shred of incredulity. pic.twitter.com/g7n3uu47ba
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Reuters.
Wow.
“Debunked” you say, @Independent? pic.twitter.com/Xo7sNlTBfn
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
“Evidence” @MSNBC says. pic.twitter.com/X0i3NQmjT0
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Maddow may be our favorite.
@ABC seemed quite confident to the contrary around a week ago. pic.twitter.com/ysX4KJGke2
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
I’m not sure “conspiracy theories are spreading faster than the coronavirus itself” aged particularly well, @ForeignPolicy pic.twitter.com/MXGqene913
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Wow. This one did NOT age well.
I couldn’t imagine making one of these threads and not having @Slate make an appearance. pic.twitter.com/8YJZuMmBZG
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
You couldn’t make fun of the media for being total nobs and not include Slate.
Good point.
Full link here. @RollingStone really covering itself in glory on this one. https://t.co/Gfc5uxu5T0 pic.twitter.com/7EHgD2ob9o
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Covering itself in glory.
To be clear: I’m not claiming that it was a lab outbreak, and tried not to beat up on people for saying that it’s pretty clear this isn’t a bio weapon (which seems like a solid working hypothesis). The point is that the claims didn’t stop there.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
That. ^
And in case the take away isn’t clear: given how much we don’t know, the media (and everyone!) should be skeptical of a lot more than they are about China’s role in all of this.
And maybe apology to @SenTomCotton.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Totally that. ^
And given the smear campaign against @SenTomCotton – who has been more plugged in and dogged than anyone in getting to the bottom of this virus outbreak – this may be the most dispiriting thread I’ve had to do.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
Also, if you’d like to read some good reporting on what happened post-outbreak, @WSJ has a great article of the transmission spread: https://t.co/fN0wPGXczk
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020
WTG media.
As usual.
***
Related:
Bombshell? Jim Geraghty shares fact-filled thread showing COVID-19 likely did not come from Huanan Seafood Market
‘You can’t SERIOUSLY be this dumb!’ Laura Ingraham triggers AOC so badly she doubles then triples down on fish tank cleaner story
‘Someone come get grampy, he’s scaring the kids’: You won’t BELIEVE what Joe Biden thinks is holding up checks (ok, you might … watch)
‘Jim Acosta and a porcupine walk into a bar’: Media approval being in the crapper inspires #JournalistJokes tag and LOL