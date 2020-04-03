Drew Holden was good enough to put together a thread showing how absolutely disgusting the media has treated Tom Cotton and anyone who has questioned the origin of COVID-19. Anyone who dared think this virus could have come from a lab or a disease center …

Because you know, it was racist or something.

Check it out (yes, it’s long but worth your time):

Well, guys. You know what this means. THREAD on how this was a racist, evil conspiracy theory just a couple months (or weeks) ago. https://t.co/lBOVXmlvt4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Yup. They do indeed owe Tom an apology.

Vox is gonna Vox.

So many apologies owed, so little time.

Oof.

I, for one, am stunned that @mmfa would run with a dubious claim to smear a conservative. pic.twitter.com/Zv1rOGOHOe — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

We’re stunned as well. STUNNED! Media Matters is usually so trustworthy and reliable.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Something tells me the Beijing mouthpieces at @SCMPNews won’t be updating this. pic.twitter.com/Am5W62a3MQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Yeah, probably not.

Adorable.

@CNN is actually not as bad as I had expected here. pic.twitter.com/nyjeyBg7xI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Shocking.

We know.

More of the always impartial and unbiased fact checkers at @snopes pic.twitter.com/jxxAqoKzni — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Snopes.

Be still our hearts.

@Reuters pushing Chinese propaganda without a shred of incredulity. pic.twitter.com/g7n3uu47ba — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Reuters.

Wow.

Maddow may be our favorite.

@ABC seemed quite confident to the contrary around a week ago. pic.twitter.com/ysX4KJGke2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

I’m not sure “conspiracy theories are spreading faster than the coronavirus itself” aged particularly well, @ForeignPolicy pic.twitter.com/MXGqene913 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Wow. This one did NOT age well.

I couldn’t imagine making one of these threads and not having @Slate make an appearance. pic.twitter.com/8YJZuMmBZG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

You couldn’t make fun of the media for being total nobs and not include Slate.

Good point.

Full link here. @RollingStone really covering itself in glory on this one. https://t.co/Gfc5uxu5T0 pic.twitter.com/7EHgD2ob9o — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Covering itself in glory.

To be clear: I’m not claiming that it was a lab outbreak, and tried not to beat up on people for saying that it’s pretty clear this isn’t a bio weapon (which seems like a solid working hypothesis). The point is that the claims didn’t stop there. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

That. ^

And in case the take away isn’t clear: given how much we don’t know, the media (and everyone!) should be skeptical of a lot more than they are about China’s role in all of this. And maybe apology to @SenTomCotton. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Totally that. ^

And given the smear campaign against @SenTomCotton – who has been more plugged in and dogged than anyone in getting to the bottom of this virus outbreak – this may be the most dispiriting thread I’ve had to do. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

Also, if you’d like to read some good reporting on what happened post-outbreak, @WSJ has a great article of the transmission spread: https://t.co/fN0wPGXczk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 3, 2020

WTG media.

As usual.

***

