As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took time out of her busy schedule being confused by garbage disposals to make the case that COVID-19 is actually all about racism.

Or something.

People, we stopped trying to figure out how her brain (???) works years ago. Anyway, Laura Ingraham apparently found it as odd as we did and responded to AOC:

The Doctor of Mixology will save us! https://t.co/I6mH9tGyFj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 3, 2020

With an emphasis on margaritas.

Oh it’s a joke, get over it

AOC apparently didn’t like Laura’s tweet:

Didn’t you just put a doctor on your show who faked their employment at Lenox Hill hospital and touted a COVID “treatment” that you tweeted & Twitter had to remove because a man may have died trying self-administer it? I’m sorry, why are you on TV again? https://t.co/Lfc6RvtBDS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

Oh no, that’s not actually true. The man who died ate fish tank cleaner and it sounds like there was something nefarious going on with the wife who gave it to him … yikes, AOC.

Typical liberal. Doesn’t know the meaning of the phrase “admitting privileges” versus “employed by”—maligning a man who has spent his life teaching and saving lives of late stage cancer patients. https://t.co/omIV4IMlM7 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 3, 2020

Oof.

Then she doubled down …

And tripled down.

The Daily Beast, AOC? Really?

Girl, stop.

If she was trying to prove she’s not a total ding-a-ling she failed.

Geeeeezus, facts really don’t matter to you, do they? It. Was. Fish. Tank. Cleaner. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kristi Weaver (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 3, 2020

Fish tank cleaner is not self medicating. It is a crazy woman, who has history of mental illness and donating to democrats, killing her husband, who she wanted to divorce. — Ginny (@ginkates) April 3, 2020

That. ^

They self administered fish tank cleaner, but you knew that. The treatment is the one rated most effective by doctors. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) April 3, 2020

You mean the couple that drank aquarium cleaner, not medicine prescribed by a doctor? — 👉🏼👌🏼 (@tomburkart) April 3, 2020

I'm sorry. Why are you talking about anything?

That treatment is now showing tremendous promise. Not the fishtank cleaner, moron, but the actual treatment. Bite it. — Robert 👈 killed the Tiger King (@I_am_Thatman) April 3, 2020

What he said.

You just blatantly lied while in your official capacity. But then when have you been truthful to start with? — innkeepers90-91 (@michael85949518) April 3, 2020

Thanks for showing your ignorance and owning yourself. Unfortunately you are in Congress — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) April 3, 2020

Gawd you're dense. Why are you in Congress again? — JimeV Augmented Mouse (@Jelwoodv) April 3, 2020

Two weeks ago you advised New Yorkers to go out to restaurants and have fun. Wondering how many lives that cost? — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 3, 2020

Amazing to have many things wrong with a limited character count.

A guy died eating fish bowl cleaner.

That is of no relation to an FDA approved medication that requires a doctor's prescription to get. One thousands of doctors in 30+ countries rated the best treatment for covid. — 😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫 (@Autumn__Fox) April 3, 2020

You SERIOUSLY can't be that stupid! The man died because his wife "medicated" him with fish tank cleaner. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) April 3, 2020

Put the Twitter down, AOC.

***

