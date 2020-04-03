Full transparency, folks. At this point in the week, we’re just SO GLAD to write about anything other than the freakin’ Coronavirus. We realize it’s the biggest story in the WORLD right now but we’re guessing like us, dear reader, you could use a little break. And what better way to take that break than laughing … well, pointing and laughing at the media. Hey, they’ve earned it at this point, don’t you think?
Tweeps came up with a fairly entertaining hashtag aka #JournalistJokes.
For example –> Three journalists walk into a building. You’d think one of them would’ve seen it.
Yeah? No? C’mon, people, they can’t all be winners.
What's 5 miles long and has an IQ of 30?
A JOURNALIST PARADE! #JournalistJokes
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 3, 2020
Poor media.
What does a journalist get when you give him Viagra? Taller.
— Socially Distant 🦠 ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) April 3, 2020
If a journalist falls in the woods, does anyone care?#JournalistJokes
— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 3, 2020
Dear Diary,
These #JournalistJokes hurt my fee fees.
😢😩,
Jimmy @Acosta pic.twitter.com/pnWpimJcxx
— ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 3, 2020
Why did the journalist get hit by a bike every day?
He was stuck in a vicious cycle. #journalistjokes
— Cyber Dude Karen (@CyberWarPodcast) April 3, 2020
Three journalists walk into bar and say “ouch” —then write stories about how the bar is racist and phobic. #journalistjokes pic.twitter.com/ai5THlj5OH
— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 3, 2020
What's the difference between a journalist and a gigolo?
A gigolo only screws one person at a time.
— Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) April 3, 2020
What's the difference between a journalist and a prostitute?
There are some things a prostitute just won't do for money.#journalistjokes
— Pikapool, the Snarky Jackhole Pokémon (@LoneWolf2965) April 3, 2020
Ouch.
How does a journalist change a light bulb? He holds while the whole world revolves around him. #JournalistJokes
— Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) April 3, 2020
Ok, this one in our humble opinion wins Twitter.
What are the best four years of a journalist’s life?
Third grade.#journalistJokes
— Rightwing_Vet (@Rightwing_Vet) April 3, 2020
Knock Knock
Who’s there?
Outta My
Outta My who?
Outta My Way I have a narrative to shape
#JournalistJokes pic.twitter.com/R1gxzVIYkX
— ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 3, 2020
#journalistjokes
Why the journalist get fired from the M&M factory?
They kept throwing out the W’s.
— Annie B. Nannie 🍌 (@Annie__Goat) April 3, 2020
What'd the difference between a journalist and a trampoline?
You take your shoes off to jump on a trampoline.#JournalistJokes
— MarcLyon (@MarcLyon) April 3, 2020
Q: How many journalists does the entirety of @CNN @MSNBC @NBCNews @ABC and @CBSNews employ?
A: None.
— Victor Nikki (@HapkidoBigDad) April 3, 2020
@Acosta and a porcupine walk into a bar.
The bartender says, "we don't serve pricks"@Acosta leaves.
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 3, 2020
What's the difference between a smart journalist and Bigfoot? Bigfoot has been spotted. #JournalistJokes
— Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 3, 2020
What do you call a person who is touching a journalist?
A proctologist.#journalistjokes
— Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 3, 2020
FYI we're using #JournalistJokes https://t.co/GRWqxtYzTC
— Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 3, 2020
A-ha! So we can blame this Cranky Gordon person for the hashtag.
Well played, Mr. Cranky.
Well. Played.
***
Related:
‘Read it S-L-O-W-L-Y’: Brit Hume drops ‘The Bulwark’s’ @UrbanAchievr for trying to pick a fight over Kimberley Strassel
Investigative reporting! MSNBC’s Natasha Bertrand trips so badly over herself trying to dunk on Trump’s Comfort ship she DELETES (but we got it)
THIS! –> AG takes media APART for vilifying Tom Cotton for being RIGHT about China and COVID-19 in receipt-filled thread