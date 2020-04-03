Full transparency, folks. At this point in the week, we’re just SO GLAD to write about anything other than the freakin’ Coronavirus. We realize it’s the biggest story in the WORLD right now but we’re guessing like us, dear reader, you could use a little break. And what better way to take that break than laughing … well, pointing and laughing at the media. Hey, they’ve earned it at this point, don’t you think?

Tweeps came up with a fairly entertaining hashtag aka #JournalistJokes.

For example –> Three journalists walk into a building. You’d think one of them would’ve seen it.

Yeah? No? C’mon, people, they can’t all be winners.

What's 5 miles long and has an IQ of 30?

A JOURNALIST PARADE! #JournalistJokes — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 3, 2020

Poor media.

What does a journalist get when you give him Viagra? Taller. #journalistjokes — Socially Distant 🦠 ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) April 3, 2020

If a journalist falls in the woods, does anyone care?#JournalistJokes — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 3, 2020

Why did the journalist get hit by a bike every day? He was stuck in a vicious cycle. #journalistjokes — Cyber Dude Karen (@CyberWarPodcast) April 3, 2020

Three journalists walk into bar and say “ouch” —then write stories about how the bar is racist and phobic. #journalistjokes pic.twitter.com/ai5THlj5OH — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 3, 2020

What's the difference between a journalist and a gigolo? A gigolo only screws one person at a time. #JournalistJokes — Don’t Stand So Close to Dawn (@aurora_g96) April 3, 2020

What's the difference between a journalist and a prostitute?

There are some things a prostitute just won't do for money.#journalistjokes — Pikapool, the Snarky Jackhole Pokémon (@LoneWolf2965) April 3, 2020

Ouch.

How does a journalist change a light bulb? He holds while the whole world revolves around him. #JournalistJokes — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) April 3, 2020

Ok, this one in our humble opinion wins Twitter.

What are the best four years of a journalist’s life?

Third grade.#journalistJokes — Rightwing_Vet (@Rightwing_Vet) April 3, 2020

Knock Knock

Who’s there?

Outta My

Outta My who?

Outta My Way I have a narrative to shape

#JournalistJokes pic.twitter.com/R1gxzVIYkX — ⚾️ Is it Opening Day Yet? ⚾️ (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 3, 2020

#journalistjokes

Why the journalist get fired from the M&M factory?

They kept throwing out the W’s. — Annie B. Nannie 🍌 (@Annie__Goat) April 3, 2020

What'd the difference between a journalist and a trampoline? You take your shoes off to jump on a trampoline.#JournalistJokes — MarcLyon (@MarcLyon) April 3, 2020

@Acosta and a porcupine walk into a bar. The bartender says, "we don't serve pricks"@Acosta leaves. #JournalistJokes — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 3, 2020

What's the difference between a smart journalist and Bigfoot? Bigfoot has been spotted. #JournalistJokes — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) April 3, 2020

What do you call a person who is touching a journalist? A proctologist.#journalistjokes — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 3, 2020

A-ha! So we can blame this Cranky Gordon person for the hashtag.

Well played, Mr. Cranky.

Well. Played.

***

