This is wild.
Media just keep getting everything wrong.
This from Natasha Bertrand was impressively embarrassing – so much so that she deleted it. But you know, Twitter is forever:
Our brave firefighters in the media just can’t get out of their own way.
Perhaps if they started actually investigating before sending out outrage tweets? You know, learning the facts before spouting off to play the outrage game? Just spitballin’.
This is embarrassing: pic.twitter.com/rfJXNVXH1G
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 3, 2020
MSNBC … heh.
The ship was not meant to care for coronavirus patients but you know, anything to be the first to dunk on Trump.
Natasha's career has consisted of being intel's distributer of propaganda so it doesn't go well for her when she tries this whole journalisming thing on her own.
— Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) April 3, 2020
This was pretty damn bad.
If she were capable of shame, you'd have no idea who she is.
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 3, 2020
She’s not very well versed in reading is she?
— Sunana Batra (@sunanabatra) April 3, 2020
Nooope.
When “gotcha” is more important than facts.
— MorrisOcean1 (@morris_ocean1) April 3, 2020
Did anyone send her a tip about reading?
— Komrade Pinkachu (@bob_hoke) April 3, 2020
Not only is investigative journalism a lost art, they can't even be bothered to do a google search anymore
— Todd Wheetley (@Guyzerz) April 3, 2020
Beyond embarrassing
— Matt Modica (@ctmbaseball) April 3, 2020
Geez…give her a break, being a Journo is hard 😩😂
— Jayma (@kottenblonde) April 3, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA
Poor little firefighter.
