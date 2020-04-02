Leave it to James Woods to find a way to nuke Chuck Todd and then use his words to double-nuke Adam Schiff.

The man truly has a gift.

Heh.

So when Democrat press monkeys like Chuck Todd ask about “blood on his hands,” is this what they mean? https://t.co/MJL58uWrA0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2020

Democrat press monkeys.

Thinking we should petition to change the name of our friendly firefighters to this, officially. It’s just too perfect.

They said they didn’t care what it took to remove Trump. They said, “by any means possible.” — deepereyes (@deepereyes) April 2, 2020

And considering Schiff For Brains is threatening another investigation James’ tweet couldn’t be more perfect.

So … we know we shouldn’t have laughed at this as hard as we did but … yeah.

We laughed.

A lot.

Schitt & Nancy knew but kept it hidden — Tinpusher⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tinpusher4) April 2, 2020

Where has this hobgoblin been hiding anyway? — Brian Soeder (@CTownBri) April 2, 2020

Ugh, who cares? As far as we’re concerned he can stay there.

Why do we give this man any coverage 😡 It makes my blood boil to see Schiff!! — Big Al 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BigAl59085988) April 2, 2020

Fair point.

Working from home.

Heh.

***

