Oh good, Jim Acosta chimed in … said no one, ever.

CNN: 6.6 million people filed claims for unemployment benefits in week ending March 28… highest number of initial claims filed in history, surpassing last week’s 3.3 million claims. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 2, 2020

We get it, you hate Trump and his supporters but at least hide your giddiness, Jim.

See @secupp this is what we mean by the almost giddiness of the Press who want to see the country fail to “stick it to Trump”. His hatred of the President is > than his love of country. — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) April 2, 2020

Nope, S.E. won’t get it. She thinks we’re just picking on Jim and the rest of the media who day-in and day-out appear to cheer on a virus because they can use it to dunk on the president. There’s a reason their approval is lower than even Congress right now.

Think about that. AOC is more popular than the media.

YIKES.

Yet Jim is still getting paid as he chronicles the downward spiral of the economy he & his fellow superheroes have been praying for for years to get rid of the Orange Man Bad. Kinda gross really. https://t.co/QjLBHd8XQE — Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) April 2, 2020

Kinda gross.

That’s putting it nicely.

If only we had elected a progressive superhero like Trudeau none of this would have happened.https://t.co/nvJ4PMBbRJ — Matthew T. Genelin (@MattGenelin) April 2, 2020

And shockingly you weren't one of them — D Johnson (@dtaylorjohnson8) April 2, 2020

Xi loving all y'all right now. Look at the comments as if this what you gleefully celebrate as it happens. — Franco (@FrancoGermain1) April 2, 2020

You must be thrilled Jim… — Fred Fielder (@big_fielder) April 2, 2020

He certainly doesn’t seem all that upset about it.

