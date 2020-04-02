We don’t know about you guys but HOLY COW we could really and truly use a laugh these days. Sure, we make fun of people and while it’s true Alyssa Milano consistently makes us giggle we needed something a little bit more to get the ol’ chuckle factory back up and going.

Perhaps reading and writing about a virus that is killing people and the economy day in and day out can even begin to wear on a heartless and evil Twitchy editor.

Ahem.

Anyway, this video (music video?) Jason Gregor shared of people literally falling in time to the music … did the trick.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did:

Kudos to whoever made this. The brilliance of finding the perfect song for each fall was outstanding. I laughed so hard at 1:00 and then at 1:33. Thank you for making this. pic.twitter.com/CevrZT0rOv — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 1, 2020

We hope no one was harmed in any of these falls but still … HA HA HA HA

I was dying at the Daft punk electrocution at 54-1:04 aha — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 1, 2020

This is pure gold. The daft Punk welder is perfect — Derek Feeney (@dwreckfiend) April 1, 2020

Anything with Blue Monday in it is awesome — Yaga (@yaganub) April 2, 2020

True story.

Keep laughing, folks.

#WeGotThis

***

