One of this editor’s biggest pet peeves is when tough guy blue-checks talk smack about folks without having the nards to tag them, like what Media Matters ‘president’ Angelo Carusone did here with Greg Gutfeld. Seems Angelo accused Gutfeld of not taking the Coronavirus seriously enough in the beginning and OOPSIE, Gutfeld had receipts proving otherwise.

Instead of being a ‘man’ though, Angelo whined to his followers: (note, we’ve almost written Angela instead of Angelo several times, not on purpose … ok, maybe)

A Fox News host threatening to sue Media Matters for…wait for it…criticizing Fox’s coronavirus coverage, says his show always took it seriously (the show did not always take seriously) and that @mmfa is slandering Imagine being so foxed up to assert Fox always took seriously — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) April 2, 2020

Imagine being such a whiney twit that you can’t even tag the host you’re trashing. No worries though, Gutfeld saw it:

17 segments refute his lie. Your employee lied about what I said on the Five. And your backpedaling and goal-post moving reveals that. Do the right thing. Not the ideological thing. Angelo, you know i was concerned & made it clear. You know that in your heart. https://t.co/Zlisr8W4R6 — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 2, 2020

Heart? What is this heart thing he’s speaking about?

last note @GoAngelo i'm not trying to get U fired or ruin U. MMFA's goal has always been that for me. but i wont do that to U. I think youre wrong. U think i'm evil. U can change that. here & now. All i ask is U do the human thing: admit a wrong. U will feel better for it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) April 2, 2020

Unlike Media Matters, Gutfeld doesn’t support ‘cancel culture.’

Do seething balls of rage really understand this? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) April 2, 2020

That's exactly the problem Greg. We think liberals are wrong but they think we are evil. It is difficult to close this divide with this type of thinking by the left. They try to dehumanize us simply bc we have different political views. — AtlasShrugs (@atlasshrugs2018) April 2, 2020

Exactly. People on the Right just think people on the Left are wrong (or stupid). People on the Left want people on the Right destroyed.

Sorry, not sorry.

To do the human thing, he'd have to be human. Soooo…. — I Disapprove (@DisapproveI) April 2, 2020

I’ll take “things that will neveer happen for $2000” Alex — Deejaay (@DanteAbbz) April 2, 2020

Crush him Greg, they know no other way — Give Me Hope Wuhana.. (@AuroraSoul9) April 2, 2020

Never seen a liberal do that, Greg…hatred is pretty much all they know! — Kimber Sparks 💕 (@kimber_sparks) April 2, 2020

Angelo just another bitter never Trumper shil! — AztecDiego (@JimDenny52) April 2, 2020

They are predictable, yup.

***

