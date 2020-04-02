If we see one more ‘Resister’ claim Trump didn’t act quickly enough with the Coronavirus or insist he called it a hoax we are going to start throwing things. It’s just another reminder of how hard the media have worked to spin this entire crisis as Trump’s fault even though the facts and timeline say something very different. Brit Hume shared a gif that shows the number of headlines our friendly firefighters put out in the past few months doing EXACTLY what they keep accusing the president of doing.

Check this out.

There was a lot of the sort of stuff depicted below. https://t.co/fuRZVtUDJv — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 1, 2020

And no consequences for these headlines.

Does that mean these journos have blood on THEIR hands? Asking for a friend.

I don't see a lot of stories from early January, when a bunch of people supposedly already knew, according to Joe Scarborough. — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) April 1, 2020

Our favorites come from NYC officials telling people to go to Chinatown because Trump called it the China Virus and that was super racist and stuff.

It is much more aggressively contagious than any flu & explodes to hot in an instance — Dan Hageman (@DanHageman4) April 1, 2020

Yet it’s somehow all Trump’s fault. 🤔 — ConcernedCitizen (@Ubi_est_veritas) April 1, 2020

Everything is.

Duh.

Remember all those questions for the Democratic Candidates during the debates about the Corona virus? — Philip J. Donohue (@GardenStateBlog) April 1, 2020

Don’t EVEN get us started on WHO.

Proof that experts failed — ASG (@TonySGibert) April 1, 2020

Wow — Rob Taishoff (@AYSCEO) April 2, 2020

Media now “Trump should’ve shut down the economy and implemented Stay-At-Home policy in February!” — peg (@pegj_) April 1, 2020

China lied, people died. — BusinessTime (@businesstime89) April 1, 2020

And there ya’ have it.

***

