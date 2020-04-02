If we see one more ‘Resister’ claim Trump didn’t act quickly enough with the Coronavirus or insist he called it a hoax we are going to start throwing things. It’s just another reminder of how hard the media have worked to spin this entire crisis as Trump’s fault even though the facts and timeline say something very different. Brit Hume shared a gif that shows the number of headlines our friendly firefighters put out in the past few months doing EXACTLY what they keep accusing the president of doing.

Check this out.

And no consequences for these headlines.

Does that mean these journos have blood on THEIR hands? Asking for a friend.

Our favorites come from NYC officials telling people to go to Chinatown because Trump called it the China Virus and that was super racist and stuff.

