Remember when Sen. Chuck Schumer spent three days working with Senate Republicans on the Coronavirus relief bill, even bragged about it to Wolf Blitzer, then turned around and blocked the bill when Nancy Pelosi came back from her vacation? Then remember how the House delayed the bill for three days so Nancy could push for pork including windmills, funding for a DC charter school, and monies for the Kennedy Performing Arts Center?

Yeah, now Chuck is screeching at the Secretary of Labor like it’s somehow his fault people are waiting for unemployment relief.

To Secretary of Labor @SecGeneScalia: You must move heaven and earth to make sure that Americans are able to receive their unemployment benefits ASAP. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 2, 2020

Chuck sucks. But you knew that.

You delayed heaven and earth so you could cut a check to the Kennedy Center for $25m just so they could lay off their workers.

You can shut THE hell up now… https://t.co/yiFJ1YZR3s — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 2, 2020

What he said.

let me introduce you to a lady named @SpeakerPelosi , she held up the Senate bill for a week. Spare me your outrage — Nicholas Pearce (@WarDamnGunners) April 2, 2020

You held the bill up for 3 days. — Heeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) April 2, 2020

Suck a drain pipe Chuck. Your party delayed the bill for days. Your party wasted time putting in unnecessary waste into the bill. You lie, lie, lie, and lie then lie some more. How about putting away your damn computer and helping by donating your salary instead of whining? — Snarky Malarkey (@FeistyMonk) April 2, 2020

Ouch.

Chuck wants Americans to forget they played politics with this very unemployment so many need right now.

I don't believe the Secretary of Labor needs any advice from a putz New York Senator. — New York 🚲🏋️‍♂️ (@NewYorkXNewYork) April 2, 2020

To NY's shame…. Did you vote yes for pay raise for the House? — Enos J Seyfried (@EnosJSeyfried) April 2, 2020

Chuck and Pelosi don't care just as long has they get their checks. — June (@c_a_r_s23) April 2, 2020

Have you tried telling him we had to wait for Pelosi’s jujutsu — Lets All Yell Online (@DCburneraccount) April 2, 2020

YOU DELAYED THE BILL FOR DAYS FOR POLITCAL GAIN THAT HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH HELPING AMERICANS! YOU ALSO INSISTED IT BE ADMINISTERED BY THE STATES MANY OF WHOM HAVE ANTIQUATED SYSTEMS. SIT DOWN. — Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) April 2, 2020

Oh yeah, that too.

But you know, TRUMP BAD!

Translation: Our delaying tactics were definitely for political gain, and so is this. https://t.co/pGPKPYn6Mw — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) April 2, 2020

It’s all about those votes, folks.

So keep reminding them we know exactly what they did with this incident, impeachment, Russia, and so much more.

***

Related:

‘LOL WHAAAT?!’ Valerie Jarrett gets ratio-DRONED for tweeting about how much BETTER Obama would’ve handled COVID-19

‘JACKPOT!’ Sean Spicier’s tweets about fish tank cleaner, Northam, and Hillary Clinton ENRAGED the Left (but you’ll HEE-HAW)

‘BRO, take the L!’ Rachel Maddow SNAPS at Trump, doubles down on her abysmal reporting and OMG she just made it worse