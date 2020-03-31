We promised to write about Sean Spicier’s timeline at least once a week until this COVID-19 thing is over because we all still need a moment to laugh. And truly, watching a parody account beat a bunch of frothy-mouthed, thin-skinned, emotionally insecure Lefties about the head because they don’t bother to look for the little blue checkmark never gets old.

Sean is like a strange magnet for stupid people. Seriously.

See for yourself:

And I’m doing it for when you delete it, we have this pic.twitter.com/DHzmO199IZ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 31, 2020

Uh-oh, she was gonna tattle on Spicier.

Guess she only tattled on herself.

As a Virginian, this editor is quite pleased with Spicier blasting her stupid governor for locking us down for two more months.

And, of course, he makes a fair point.

Also symptoms of the flu or a common cold but that wasn’t the point of this exercise. pic.twitter.com/QXyqgxxd8g — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 29, 2020

Liberty University BAD!

Or something.

Seriously obsessed with the guy’s dancing.

Well, Spicer’s dancing.

Heh.

SNL was on last night pic.twitter.com/TrJvEUSqMy — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 29, 2020

But that’s not cool.

So mad.

I don’t do those viral challenges pic.twitter.com/97nD6qeANa — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 27, 2020

Gross. We wouldn’t suggest licking boots even when there isn’t a crazy virus out there.

Wait til social distancing is over pic.twitter.com/Ez6APM9xgy — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 27, 2020

What a strange visual … not judging.

Is he implying that’s Cuomo’s sock account?

Hey, it’s possible. Remember Pierre Deflecto?

Ok, take it easy….we can include Hillary and AOC also pic.twitter.com/mZgNbP2Ptn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 26, 2020

Flubber butt?

That’s a new one.

I didn’t say it would be easy pic.twitter.com/pn0Yk68Vd0 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2020

YEAH!

Or something.

Good because I’m more about the voter suppression anyway pic.twitter.com/fpPQqiILrD — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2020

So that makes the media full of total douches? Good to know.

***

