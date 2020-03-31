We promised to write about Sean Spicier’s timeline at least once a week until this COVID-19 thing is over because we all still need a moment to laugh. And truly, watching a parody account beat a bunch of frothy-mouthed, thin-skinned, emotionally insecure Lefties about the head because they don’t bother to look for the little blue checkmark never gets old.
Sean is like a strange magnet for stupid people. Seriously.
See for yourself:
And I’m doing it for when you delete it, we have this pic.twitter.com/DHzmO199IZ
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 31, 2020
Uh-oh, she was gonna tattle on Spicier.
Guess she only tattled on herself.
Jackpot pic.twitter.com/HRW5LqawW8
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 31, 2020
As a Virginian, this editor is quite pleased with Spicier blasting her stupid governor for locking us down for two more months.
And, of course, he makes a fair point.
Also symptoms of the flu or a common cold but that wasn’t the point of this exercise. pic.twitter.com/QXyqgxxd8g
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 29, 2020
Liberty University BAD!
Or something.
Get down! pic.twitter.com/aSBVtjb9pe
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 29, 2020
Seriously obsessed with the guy’s dancing.
Well, Spicer’s dancing.
Heh.
SNL was on last night pic.twitter.com/TrJvEUSqMy
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 29, 2020
But that’s not cool.
I didn’t go pic.twitter.com/jiSJBE3AHK
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 28, 2020
So mad.
I don’t do those viral challenges pic.twitter.com/97nD6qeANa
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 27, 2020
Gross. We wouldn’t suggest licking boots even when there isn’t a crazy virus out there.
Wait til social distancing is over pic.twitter.com/Ez6APM9xgy
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 27, 2020
What a strange visual … not judging.
Sure, Governor pic.twitter.com/D9QclDMkPI
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 27, 2020
Is he implying that’s Cuomo’s sock account?
Hey, it’s possible. Remember Pierre Deflecto?
Ok, take it easy….we can include Hillary and AOC also pic.twitter.com/mZgNbP2Ptn
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 26, 2020
Flubber butt?
That’s a new one.
I didn’t say it would be easy pic.twitter.com/pn0Yk68Vd0
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2020
YEAH!
Or something.
Good because I’m more about the voter suppression anyway pic.twitter.com/fpPQqiILrD
— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) March 25, 2020
So that makes the media full of total douches? Good to know.
