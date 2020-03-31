We’re not going to sugar coat it (we know, you’re shocked, we’re usually so shy and introverted), the media is all but cheering on the Coronavirus as long as that means Trump loses. Sorry, not sorry. We have watched them spend months now pushing any and every piece of bad news they can find while completely ignoring anything positive or encouraging. Why else do you think they constantly b*tch and moan about Trump speaking directly TO the American people during his pressers?

They can’t spin it if they can’t report it.

And that brings us to this thread from Twitter rando, Shashi Galore, (aka someone Twitter has not verified) about why the media is so angry and why they need America to fail.

Promise, it will pis* you guys off too because she is spot on.

Take a look:

The media's histrionics are about 2 things: 1. They are terrified of the public seeing that private industry is far more effective and efficient than govt. 2. They are terrified that Trump will preside over the successful containment of the first real pandemic to hit the US. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 30, 2020

And God forbid private industry or Trump succeed in ANY way.

That would decimate their pals in the Democratic Party.

She continued:

They need private industry to fail because they need to show that only government can protect you. They need this pandemic to be deadly and uncontained because otherwise Trump will be able to claim the win. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 30, 2020

If Trump wins (ie we win) they lose.

And as we’ve seen since 2016, the media cannot deal with another Trump win.

Everything to date has shown the massive inefficiencies of a large, centralized government. CV has shown that bottom up leadership is most effective. It's proven Federalism right insomuch as when local leaders are competent, they're unequivocally best to react to emergencies. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 30, 2020

Wait, the Founders were right?

GET OUTTA HERE.

They’re like super old fashioned and stuff.

And when they are not competent *cough* de Blasio *cough* Whitmer *cough* the leaders above them hold their incompetent little hands and help them do their duty. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 30, 2020

Bill de Blasio was encouraging New Yorkers to go OUTSIDE and spread the virus? HEY LOOK, GUYS, TRUMP SAID SOMETHING STUPID.

Every. Freaking. Time.

In addition, this has highlighted regulatory hurdles that are unneccessary.

Government bureaucracy is built on regulations. And coronavirus is placing a glaring light on how much bureaucracy gets in the way of progress. Real progress. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 30, 2020

Lots of red tape exposed.

Indeed.

So they're angry.

Angry that their worldview is being proven wrong.

Angry that they're no longer the gatekeepers.

Angry that we can fact check their lying asses in real time.

Angry that every belief they ever held dear is crumbling into a heap of regret and disillusionment. — Shashi Galore (@shashigette) March 30, 2020

They’re angry.

Guess they’re going to have to get over it because we aren’t going to lose to this virus.

Sucks to be them.

