Once again media have shown us who they really are.

It must be nice to have so little to actually worry about that you can spend your time trashing the president and any and all efforts he and his administration make to get our country through this unprecedented pandemic.

Talk about privilege.

Tweep @JimDelRey put together a fairly exceptional thread on the media’s behavior during the COVID-19 crisis … Brit Hume actually shared it to his timeline and we don’t often see him do that with ‘randos’. Don’t take offense to ‘rando,’ that just means an account Twitter hasn’t verified.

But reading this, we can see why he shared it:

Look folks, Mike Lindell may have made 50 thousand hospital masks to help fight the Coronovirus, but the real sacrifice was made by Aaron Rupar, who had to endure hearing about one man's religious faith for a few seconds. https://t.co/wG3IonGTUc — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 30, 2020

Poor Aaron. How did he make it through?!

Just like a firefighter rushing into a burning building, Ali Velshi bravely snarks about the My Pillow guy making hospital masks.https://t.co/zSvAHl4gyT — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

Yes, we’ve come to the conclusion that Ali sucks … but we digress.

The best part of the media shitting on private sector CEOs? You know that if Mike Lindell was speaking at a President Hillary Clinton presser, these same clowns would be singing My Pillow's praises. It's all OrangeManBad for the press now. That's their only move. — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

It’s all they have.

To be fair, it’s all they’ve ever had, it just seems even more annoying right now as millions of people fear for their families and their futures.

FUN FACT: The only part of the Constitution the God-haters give a shit about comes from a Thomas Jefferson letter, not the actual wording or meaning of the Constitution.https://t.co/knWXVJr1lf — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

They really think the Separation of Church and State is in the Constitution. Hey, nobody ever accused them of being the brightest crayons in the box.

BREAKING NEWS: The Kennedy Center needed a multi-million dollar taxpayer bailout, but only because it can cure the Coronavirus, so it was totally worth it.https://t.co/se596Lr26b — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

The Kennedy Center who went on to ‘lay off’ their musicians after securing $25 million from Nancy Pelosi.

Shorter Larry Tribe: Impeach Trump For Being Not-Psychic!https://t.co/HXIAc7gadh — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

Larry really has fallen far since Trump became president. He’s sort of like the angry old guy everyone ignores at family reunions.

When we used to have family reunions.

You can tell this true because the entire left-of-center blue check media folks haven't been having an all-day pants-shitting freakout about Mike Lindell speaking at the White House. https://t.co/BxN2p91VMp — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

Charming.

"I'M A CONSTITUTIONAL SCHOLAR I BINGE-WATCHED SEASON FIVE OF LAW & ORDER: SVU."https://t.co/x2mwhn6o7j — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

Hey, we’re not professional chefs but we watch a lot of Chopped so yeah …

"LOOK I KNOW WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT WITH THE CONSTITUTION I EVEN RE-WATCHED SEASON TWO OF LAW AND ORDER: SVU FOR MY PODCAST WHEN OLIVIA HAD THAT REALLY SCARY BAD HAIRCUT AND STABLER WAS REALLY MEAN TO THE CRIMINALS THAT WAS A STRUGGLE FOR ME."https://t.co/eac6osN1m1 — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

"Getting douchey about a businessman trying to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic" is a weird flex, but you do you, Sportsball Guy.https://t.co/kXWWVgVVdT — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

Getting douchey.

Yup.

Guys, stop bothering Brave Journalist Joy Reid with the news. https://t.co/URzxzHQlbF — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

SHE WAS TRYING TO WATCH NETFLIX.

Ellipses: The Boomer Version of the 👏 emoji.https://t.co/Wi28stYBaI — JimDelCottonelle (@JimDelRey) March 31, 2020

The ‘Boomer’ version of the clap emoji.

Told you, great thread.

***

