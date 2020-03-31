CNN’s Oliver Darcy is certainly giving Brian Stelter a run for his ‘Hall Monitor’ money lately. What a bunch of annoying, whiny little tattle tales:

To summarize: Amid a global pandemic killing thousands of Americans, Trump disparaged CNN, NYT, and PBS at his press conference, while saving his praise for a fringe cable channel that peddles right-wing conspiracy theories. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 29, 2020

Oliver’s obsession with Fox News is ALMOST as embarrassing as Brian Stelter’s … almost.

To summarize, Oliver and his CNN buddies continue to try and make the story about themselves by playing the victim every time they try to bait Trump and he makes them look like the ridiculous, sad, fake news they really are.

Maybe if CNN, NYT, NPR and other outlets would start sending real journalists to these briefings Trump could stop disparaging them?

Ok, so James Woods snarked on Oliver way better than we ever could:

You work for the network that featured Michael Avenatti 59 times in two months, correct? #CNNFakeNews https://t.co/NQGYSe5Is4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 30, 2020

Remember when they treated Avenatti like a legit Democratic candidate for president?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You don’t even have to go back to Avenatti. They invited Sean Penn on twice to share his pandemic expertise. — Janice 🍟🐶🏀🏈 (@jannyfayray) March 30, 2020

AND @CNN just cut away from AMERICAN 🇺🇸 OWNED CO’s tell the American people they’d be making masks etc. NOT EVEN @MSNBC cut away. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 30, 2020

I believe it was more like 1500 times — only1braveheart (@only1bravehear2) March 30, 2020

The left wing channel is upset. — Laird Baldwin (@DrLairdBaldwin) March 30, 2020

Ummm…..they’re doing a pretty good job of disparaging themselves. POTUS is just giving them a platform to shine. — John Miller (@JVM225) March 30, 2020

They really are their own worst enemy.

***

