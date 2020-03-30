Sounds like either Michigan’s Governor Whitmer wasn’t exactly being honest about Trump ‘punishing her’ and her state or the media wasn’t.

Probably a little bit of both.

Gosh, that’s a LOT of backpedaling, Governor.

This thread from Pradheep J. Shanker is far smarter than anything this editor could write about what Whitmer and the media did here:

Ding ding ding.

But those anti-Trump clicks and taps are their bread and butter.

Maaaaybe.

Or she was talking trash as well … again, probably a little bit of both.

Big time.

And then claiming they’re the victims but that’s another story.

But we were assured this is all because orange man bad.

Media were too busy reporting that Trump called the virus a hoax.

C’mon, can we call her a few names?

Please?

Heh.

