Sounds like either Michigan’s Governor Whitmer wasn’t exactly being honest about Trump ‘punishing her’ and her state or the media wasn’t.

Probably a little bit of both.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer on NBC this morning: pic.twitter.com/d2TtQgHuMG — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 29, 2020

Gosh, that’s a LOT of backpedaling, Governor.

This thread from Pradheep J. Shanker is far smarter than anything this editor could write about what Whitmer and the media did here:

So…either Whitmer lied, or the journalists reporting on her statement…didn't clearly tell the truth. This is a COMPLETELY different story than we were told earlier this week. Every reporter that ran this story without verifying it independently should be ashamed. https://t.co/3KJHnimUjf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2020

Ding ding ding.

But those anti-Trump clicks and taps are their bread and butter.

Sowing this kind of distrust, when the facts do not support the assertions, literally is going to get people killed. Whitmer probably said something that was vague. Reporters ran it as "TRUMP IS NOT GIVING HER STUFF BECAUSE SHE IS A DEMOCRAT!" That wasn't true. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2020

Maaaaybe.

Or she was talking trash as well … again, probably a little bit of both.

Journalists have to understand that their malfeasance or incompetence literally can result in people dying in a crisis like this. And so far, many journalists (not all, definitely, but many) are failing the test. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2020

Big time.

And then claiming they’re the victims but that’s another story.

Lets clarify what happened (which was easily known if you talked to multiple governors). The Feds have been stockpiling some materials because they want to be prepared for the NEXT WAVE. Govs in NY, MI, etc…don't like that. That isn't a political determination. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2020

But we were assured this is all because orange man bad.

And if people had listened to Fauci and Birx…they TOLD THEM THIS AT THE BEGINNING. Fauci said they were directing as much help as possible to where it was needed. The media didn't report that quote much. This falsehood is totally on journalists first and foremost. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2020

Media were too busy reporting that Trump called the virus a hoax.

I don't think we should spend a weak calling Whitmer names, or blaming her. IT IS A WASTE OF TIME. The point is journalists are supposed to be fact checkers. They failed here. Its time to move on…because we have MORE LIVES TO SAVE. The past is the past. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2020

C’mon, can we call her a few names?

Please?

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Grocery store clerks risk more than you’: RedSteeze makes S.E. Cupp look even WORSE in debate over media playing the victim

HOOboy, THAT was bad! Blue check tries deleting truly awful tweet about Biden being the ‘better rapist’ (we got it!)

‘Just DON’T!’ S.E. Cupp shames people for hating on the media because they’re ‘on the COVID frontlines’ and HELLO backfire