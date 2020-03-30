S.E. Cupp has officially become very disappointing.

Because it totally makes sense right now to lecture Americans for being mean to the media for the way they treat the president and spin facts into narrative to promote an agenda. Sure, it’s OUR fault the poor firefighters ‘on the frontlines’ of COVID have made themselves into a completely irrelevant joke.

It’s no coincidence their ratings are in the toilet right now.

When Trump attacks the media, he wants you to hate people like me. I’m fine with that. But the “media” is also thousands of reporters on the frontlines of THIS crisis and others, in war zones, refugee crises, genocides, and now COVID. Please don’t take your politics out on them. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 30, 2020

‘Please don’t take your politics out on them.’

Are you serious?!

How about we ask the media NOT to take their politics out on US?! How about we ask the media to just do their damn jobs and stop pushing their own opinions on the country?

And please … frontlines?

What. A. Bunch. Of. Crap.

When a reporter does things like takes quotes out of context or only offers part of a quote to ask a question, they deserve to be called out. The American people are smart enough to see through the media’s garbage. We just happen to have a president who calls it like he sees it. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 30, 2020

Keep lecturing people losing their jobs. You’re doing great! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2020

Yay media!

Hey, I know you people out there are losing your jobs and have been holed up in your homes and scared. But us brave journos are out here attacking Trump for you every day, so just sit back and admire our courage. 👍 — Covid Carl’s Fish Tank Emporium (@CaptYonah) March 30, 2020

Infuriating.

Lady, I don't hate you, but journalism has become trash in the hands of people like you. The 24 hours news channels have made almost every journalist feel like they have to interject their opinions to fill time, making you all pundits rather than reporters. We hunger for facts. — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) March 30, 2020

Front lines? How many patients have you treated? How many have your transported? You are not the frontlines. You are spouting opinionated bullshit. Sit down. — The Easter Pinochet (@DoctorKOH) March 30, 2020

Not a damn one.

But people are mean to them!

Less self awareness in your tweet than like..a dead goldfish. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 30, 2020

This isn't about you, or the media. That's why we don't like you. It has nothing to do with the Cheeto. — Patrick 🇺🇸 (@batman1793) March 30, 2020

Trump doesn't make me hate you. You do a great job of that on your own. Congrats? — Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) March 30, 2020

"Frontlines" is such vainglorious nonsense. So many other professions are actually putting themselves in harm's way right now – doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks…too many in the press think they're Edward R. Murrow. They're actually Walter Mitty.https://t.co/nTzPym7cHd — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) March 30, 2020

This is why it is is so mystifying how they can get so much wrong when people can hear and see for themselves. But do try to stay brave, you selfless and courageous bearers of "the news." — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 30, 2020

Firefighters.

So brave.

The media in this whole crisis has been horrible. When Trump wanted to reduce traffic from China the media said he was a racist. When he said hydroxychloroquine had the potential to be in a treatment and trials were being contemplated, the media attacked him for that./1 — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) March 30, 2020

Reporters are not on the frontlines. Sorry to break it to you. The ppl keeping the pantries stocked and the health care workers are on the frontlines. You guys take yourselves far too seriously. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 30, 2020

FFS When you have a circle jerk on Reliable Sources to tell each how good you are, we see you. pic.twitter.com/6JPZVxT9sa — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) March 30, 2020

the media is a joke– and you've become part of the punchline that no one really enjoys, but has it retold to them repeatedly anyways. — Pareto (@par3t0wl) March 30, 2020

I’m just here for the well-earned ratio, you fool. — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) March 30, 2020

You are not the victim here. The truth is the victim. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) March 30, 2020

Journalists are not the heroes of this tale. They should be busy writing stories about the heroes but the narcissism keeps getting in the way. — Adeptus Archer 20.29% Adorable (@ArcherMint) March 30, 2020

How about they keep their politics out of their reporting🙄 — jennydee (@jenndee19) March 30, 2020

And there it is.

***

Related:

‘Dude, you’re ALWAYS wrong’: Paul Krugman gets served a nice, cold glass of STFU juice for trashing America’s COVID response

‘We WILL get through it’: Brit Hume shares reassuring, fact-filled thread about how and when America may start to ‘reopen’

‘Hello! She DELAYED relief!’ Nancy Pelosi claiming Trump is ‘fiddling’ and downplaying the virus BACKFIRES impressively (watch)