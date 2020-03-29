We’ve pretty much come to the conclusion that anything and everything Paul Krugman says, writes, or tweets is likely wrong. Considering he claimed the internet was just a fad and that the economy would tank the day after Trump took office … his track record sucks.

Which is probably why he’s really pushing the notion that it’s Trump’s fault our country has a virus.

That started in China.

That the Left criticized Trump over when he barred travel from China.

But you know, orange man bad.

America's response to the coronavirus is the worst in the world, which is shocking and has a lot to do with a leader who is completely unfit, temperamentally and intellectually, for the job 1/ pic.twitter.com/sGZuFUukgr — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020

Paul is the last person who should be talking about someone else being unfit temperamentally or intellectually.

The guy is just a hot mess.

On the other hand, in some ways it's a continuation of our long-term terrible health performance, with life expectancy lagging ever farther behind other advanced countries even before the pandemic 2/ pic.twitter.com/cN1rKELd7b — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020

Oh, ok, so that’s it. America just sucks in general at being healthy.

As we said, take what he says and maybe just go with the opposite from here on out.

The thing is, there really is a sort of uniquely American way of death, rooted in extreme inequality, a weak social safety net, anti-intellectualism, tendency to blame all problems on The Other, etc. And now it's being laid bare for all to see 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020

Paul can take ALL the seats.

All. Of. Them.

Garbage

Take a look at mortality pic.twitter.com/hbKDji9s3r — mallen (@mallen2010) March 29, 2020

Oops.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Keep up the fearmongering you jackhat! The numbers still pale in comparison to H1N1 but your savior Obama was POTUS so you didn’t GAS now did you? Enjoy the next 5 years 😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/j9VikcAU86 — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) March 29, 2020

Shame our death rate is half the world's average. Don't you just hate when statistics show you're an idiot? — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) March 29, 2020

What have done to help calm this Chinese virus except tweet? I’ll wait — chinese wuhan the black Elf (@flo_rida_man) March 29, 2020

Not a damn thing.

We don’t believe your data. You’re a habitual worthless liar. pic.twitter.com/cJHhXINllf — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) March 29, 2020

Now do per capita. — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) March 29, 2020

Such a hack… — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 29, 2020

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

Related:

Utterly DESPICABLE: Even Joe Biden thinks Chuck Todd went too far asking if Trump has ‘blood on his hands’ over COVID (watch)

‘We WILL get through it’: Brit Hume shares reassuring, fact-filled thread about how and when America may start to ‘reopen’

‘Hello! She DELAYED relief!’ Nancy Pelosi claiming Trump is ‘fiddling’ and downplaying the virus BACKFIRES impressively (watch)