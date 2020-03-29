We’ve pretty much come to the conclusion that anything and everything Paul Krugman says, writes, or tweets is likely wrong. Considering he claimed the internet was just a fad and that the economy would tank the day after Trump took office … his track record sucks.
Which is probably why he’s really pushing the notion that it’s Trump’s fault our country has a virus.
That started in China.
That the Left criticized Trump over when he barred travel from China.
But you know, orange man bad.
America's response to the coronavirus is the worst in the world, which is shocking and has a lot to do with a leader who is completely unfit, temperamentally and intellectually, for the job 1/ pic.twitter.com/sGZuFUukgr
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020
Paul is the last person who should be talking about someone else being unfit temperamentally or intellectually.
The guy is just a hot mess.
On the other hand, in some ways it's a continuation of our long-term terrible health performance, with life expectancy lagging ever farther behind other advanced countries even before the pandemic 2/ pic.twitter.com/cN1rKELd7b
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020
Oh, ok, so that’s it. America just sucks in general at being healthy.
As we said, take what he says and maybe just go with the opposite from here on out.
The thing is, there really is a sort of uniquely American way of death, rooted in extreme inequality, a weak social safety net, anti-intellectualism, tendency to blame all problems on The Other, etc. And now it's being laid bare for all to see 3/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 29, 2020
Paul can take ALL the seats.
All. Of. Them.
Garbage
Take a look at mortality pic.twitter.com/hbKDji9s3r
— mallen (@mallen2010) March 29, 2020
Oops.
BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.
Keep up the fearmongering you jackhat! The numbers still pale in comparison to H1N1 but your savior Obama was POTUS so you didn’t GAS now did you? Enjoy the next 5 years 😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/j9VikcAU86
— alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) March 29, 2020
— Adeptus Archer 20.23% Adorable (@ArcherMint) March 29, 2020
Shame our death rate is half the world's average. Don't you just hate when statistics show you're an idiot?
— BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) March 29, 2020
What have done to help calm this Chinese virus except tweet?
I’ll wait
— chinese wuhan the black Elf (@flo_rida_man) March 29, 2020
Not a damn thing.
We don’t believe your data. You’re a habitual worthless liar. pic.twitter.com/cJHhXINllf
— ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) March 29, 2020
Now do per capita.
— vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) March 29, 2020
Such a hack…
— Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) March 29, 2020
— Kyle 🎸🎵🎤 (@kylemusic87) March 29, 2020
— Jeffery Wyss (@WyssJeffery) March 29, 2020
Ain’t THAT the truth?
***
