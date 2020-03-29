As always, we can rely on Brit Hume to share important information about the Coronavirus on his timeline.

This thread from yesterday from Scott Gottlieb leads to an even more important report he released this morning BUT start here.

I’ll be releasing later today with expert thought leaders a detailed plan for how we transition between population based mitigation now being employed in many cities to case based interventions and other tactics as chains of epidemic spread are hopefully broken in mid/late April pic.twitter.com/o9RhgNUtD4 — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 28, 2020

Mid/late April.

*crosses fingers*

Keep reading.

Staying at home is what we need to be doing now. But as we get through April, and chains of epidemic transmission are hopefully broken through our current mitigation steps, we can start to transition to different approaches that gradually rely more on case based interventions. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 28, 2020

Gradually rely on more case-based interventions.

So instead of shutting down the whole country, they look at focusing on states where the outbreak is the worst? Maybe?

April will be hard month but we'll get through it. This will end. We need to stick with current strategies. We can look toward May as month when we carefully transition to new posture. For now focus must be on supporting healthcare systems, preserving life, ending epidemic spread — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 28, 2020

Transition to a new posture.

Man, we like the sound of that.

And then this morning Brit shared their plan for reopening America:

This seems wise and reasonable. But it also seems well down the road from where we are. https://t.co/FNS9zSeED5 — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 29, 2020

We’ve come a long way in the last month …

See for yourself:

Our plan for reopening America. This is a national epidemic. When cases peak, and we've seen sustained declines in new infections for 14 days, we can gradually re-open businesses and institutions. We must have key capacities in place, like ample screening. https://t.co/q4Bm190ysW — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 29, 2020

From aei.org:

State-by-State Reopening in Phase II. Individual states can move to Phase II when they are able to safely diagnose, treat, and isolate COVID-19 cases and their contacts. During this phase, schools and businesses can reopen, and much of normal life can begin to resume in a phased approach. However, some physical distancing measures and limitations on gatherings will still need to be in place to prevent transmission from accelerating again. For older adults (those over age 60), those with underlying health conditions, and other populations at heightened risk from COVID-19, continuing to limit time in the community will be important. Public hygiene will be sharply improved, and deep cleanings on shared spaces should become more routine. Shared surfaces will be more frequently sanitized, among other measures. In addition to case-based interventions that more actively identify and isolate people with the disease and their contacts, the public will initially be asked to limit gatherings, and people will initially be asked to wear fabric nonmedical face masks while in the community to reduce their risk of asymptomatic spread. Those who are sick will be asked to stay home and seek testing for COVID-19. Testing should become more widespread and routine as point-of-care diagnostics are fully deployed in doctors’ offices.

There is a good bit more to this report and we suggest you take a moment to go and read it. Trust us, it’s worth a read and good to know what we can look forward to in the months ahead.

Weeks even.

We got this, folks, hang in there!

***

