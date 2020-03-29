Brian Stelter alone is keeping Fox News at the top of the media rating’s game. Seriously. This editor’s 80-year-old father in law probably doesn’t watch as much Fox News as ol’ Tater does. This morning, Bri is upset with Fox News because they keep showing New York City’s Health Commissioner telling New Yorkers the city was safe WAAAAY back in early February right after Trump barred travel from China because that was RACIST.

She wasn’t the only moron pushing that silly narrative, but you’d THINK a Health Commissioner of all people would have erred on the side of caution with any type of virus, right?

That didn’t stop Bri from trying to make sure people are mad at Trump and not the Commissioner though …

Fox's shows are bashing NYC's Health Commissioner for saying, in early February, that the city was safe. (The first Covid-19 case was reported in NYC on March 1.) They're blasting local officials without acknowledging Trump's much more egregious failures… pic.twitter.com/JUNUs78buc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 29, 2020

HOW DARE THEY HOLD HER RESPONSIBLE!

Forget that the city is the damn epicenter for the virus now.

Trump something something or other.

STOP NOT ATTACKING DRUMPFFFF pic.twitter.com/HKxKB8Y5OX — neontaster (@neontaster) March 29, 2020

It’s so stupid.

It’s a bloody war but things are under control. Daily calm and collected briefings keeping people informed. Adjusting strategy as needed.

MSM only ones freaking out. And miracles do happen and are needed. Why not interview the 102 yr old lady in Italy that beat virus? — Victor – Confidential human source (@iflysims70) March 29, 2020

Because that doesn’t paint Trump or Fox News in a bad light.

My hope is that after this is said and done people stop listening to you and realize what bs spewing trash heaps you really are. — Chris (@ChrisHerc) March 29, 2020

Their ratings are already in the crapper, we’re not sure how much worse they can really get.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

De Blasio deserves scathing criticism. He failed to close schools early enough, and continued to encourage people to gather in public well into March. — PoliticsAside (@PoliticsAside1) March 29, 2020

Ding ding ding.

As i wrote: As a New Yorker, I have my fair share of Q's about the local and state response effort. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 29, 2020

He has questions for locals but wants everyone to keep raging at Trump and Fox News.

And he wonders why we all just make fun of him.

So Qs about local and state efforts, criticisms about federal.

Noice. — Hugh Kraine (@hughknowit) March 29, 2020

See?

Yet, see fit to complain about Fox News instead? — KlubberDLang (@klubberdamnlang) March 29, 2020

It’s all he has left.

Stelter: "Trump didn't act early enough. He should have listened to the experts!" Experts:https://t.co/Oja4Dy1FWX — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) March 29, 2020

Oops.

Hey everybody whataboutism is good now. — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) March 29, 2020

It is when THEY do it. Duh.

Brian. Dude, you need a hobby.

