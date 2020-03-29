Brian Stelter alone is keeping Fox News at the top of the media rating’s game. Seriously. This editor’s 80-year-old father in law probably doesn’t watch as much Fox News as ol’ Tater does. This morning, Bri is upset with Fox News because they keep showing New York City’s Health Commissioner telling New Yorkers the city was safe WAAAAY back in early February right after Trump barred travel from China because that was RACIST.

She wasn’t the only moron pushing that silly narrative, but you’d THINK a Health Commissioner of all people would have erred on the side of caution with any type of virus, right?

That didn’t stop Bri from trying to make sure people are mad at Trump and not the Commissioner though …

HOW DARE THEY HOLD HER RESPONSIBLE!

Forget that the city is the damn epicenter for the virus now.

Trump something something or other.

It’s so stupid.

Because that doesn’t paint Trump or Fox News in a bad light.

Their ratings are already in the crapper, we’re not sure how much worse they can really get.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ding ding ding.

He has questions for locals but wants everyone to keep raging at Trump and Fox News.

And he wonders why we all just make fun of him.

See?

It’s all he has left.

Oops.

It is when THEY do it. Duh.

Brian. Dude, you need a hobby.

***

