Remember how hard Nancy Pelosi fought for funding for the Kennedy Center in the COVID stimulus package? She delayed relief for millions of Americans for three days to make sure they received $25 million dollars … probably so they could keep paying their employees during these uncertain times since Democrats care soooo much about the people, right?

Wrong.

Free Beacon: Kennedy Center Tells Musicians It Will Stop Paying Them Hours After $25 Million Bailout Is Signed

From the Free Beacon:

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts informed members of the National Symphony Orchestra that they would no longer be paid just hours after President Trump signed a $25 million taxpayer bailout for the cultural center, according to an email obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Nearly 100 musicians will no longer receive paychecks after April 3, according to an email from the orchestra’s Covid-19 Advisory Committee. “The Covid-19 Advisory Committee was broadsided today during our conversation with [Kennedy Center President] Deborah Rutter,” the email says. “Ms. Rutter abruptly informed us today that the last paycheck for all musicians and librarians will be April 3 and that we will not be paid again until the Center reopens.”

So why were they included in the relief bill at all? Yes, yes that is a rhetorical question.

The Kennedy Center did not return request for comment. A veteran member of the orchestra, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, told the Washington Free Beacon that the decision “blindsided” musicians. The member welcomed the bailout package as necessary funding for the arts, but was stunned that it would not be used to cover payment for the artists. “It’s very disappointing [that] they’re going to get that money and then drop us afterward,” the musician said. “The Kennedy Center blindsided us.”

This is pretty damn skeezy, folks.

We wouldn’t count on it.

Not for Nancy’s little request … nope.

Thank Nancy Pelosi or this one.

Imagine the number of masks and ventilators this alone could have paid for.

It’s sort of adorable how the Left kept accusing Trump of wanting a ‘slush fund’ in all of this, where corporations would get money and still lay their people off, and then Nancy Pelosi fought for funding for an organization that got money … and stopped paying their people.

And by adorable we mean annoying, pathetic, and all too predictable.

As should Nancy Pelosi.