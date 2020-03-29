Jay Rosen teaches journalism.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Think we have a pretty good idea of why that profession keeps losing more and more respect.

I think about her colleagues at Walter Reed, her family, her teachers at Penn State and Houghton College. What must they be thinking as they watch this hostage tape, and hear her describe him as a master of the scientific literature and a wizard with data. pic.twitter.com/OPXoLkVCCF — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) March 29, 2020

Hostage.

Really?

Because she’s giving credit to the president for listening to her and the experts? We didn’t hear her say, master or wizard.

Huh.

Bc you have inside knowledge of what’s going on? — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) March 29, 2020

Because Jay has allowed his hatred of one man to make him into a useless, uninformed, petty a-hole.

Was that harsh?

Our bad.

This guy teaches the media. I just can’t fathom why they are the least trusted institution in the country right now. 🙄 https://t.co/r7tSRznArB — Stacey – Queen of #CorporateMediaDistancing (@ScotsFyre) March 29, 2020

I wonder about the young people you teach, and then realize why journalism is a mockery. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) March 29, 2020

And they wonder why we make fun of him.

“Why won’t she help us take advantage of this global pandemic to get rid of Trump? Where are her priorities???” — David (@DSmykal) March 29, 2020

PERFECT impression of Jay.

Spot on.

There is nothing lower than calling this hero a hostage…check yourself…. — Tweetie Pie 🌴🐬 (@texastweetiepie) March 29, 2020

Journalists are starting to give lawyers a run for their ‘unpopular profession’ money.

So you're past the "Listen to the doctors" phase? — Let's Play Ball (@dustopian) March 29, 2020

The fact that Rosen teaches journalism at NYU explains A LOT about the current batch of fake news tellers. TDS is a career killer. 🤷‍♀️ — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) March 29, 2020

True dat.

Must suck knowing you’ll never have the intellect or achieve even a fraction of what this woman has But feel safe in the knowledge you were one of many lickspittles during the reign of Chicago Jesus — Scottie (@scott_e716) March 29, 2020

You teach journalism. I can tell… — Time4fisticuffs (@ullikemike) March 29, 2020

Woman hatin sob right here folks. No doubt about it. — Mr. Whipple's Ghost (@TGrtStnsGst) March 29, 2020

shut up, Jay. — Hal Sear (@HalSear) March 29, 2020

That works too.

The Left no longer believes in science and data. — Stu Parker (@stuparker1) March 29, 2020

Seek professional mental health care immediately. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) March 29, 2020

I didn't hear her say "master" or "wizard"

Do you teach bullshit journalism Jay? Why can't you just share the video and let the facts speak for themselves?

She is doing the best she can with the situation she is in and insinuate the woman is a hostage!

This is why MSM is dying! — Fred Kirkey Eternal Inquirer (@FredKirkey1) March 29, 2020

Why do you hate women, Jay? — China is lying (@jtLOL) March 29, 2020

Why does he hate data?

Why does he hate facts?

***

