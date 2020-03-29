After this Coronavirus thing is all said and done (and folks, we will get through this), we plan on writing many an article like this one about the trash media’s disgusting, anti-American, pro-Chinese headlines. If this was truly their last stand against Trump they failed miserably because they’ve only made even bigger jokes of themselves.

It’s no coincidence their ratings are IN THE CRAPPER.

Yes, yes this editor DOES keep saying that and will continue to say it over and over again.

Loot at this hot mess (and big props to Drew Holden for putting the thread together!):

I, for one, am looking forward to the correction and apology, @nytimes. pic.twitter.com/LTvUaMXott — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

We are looking forward to the corrections and apologies BUUUUUUT aren’t expecting a damn one.

FFS

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But Trump bad!

America BAD!

Certainly an esteemed outlet like @Reuters would say something about this? pic.twitter.com/k3SPK851xW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

You’d think but … nope.

@TIME, care to follow up on that story? pic.twitter.com/SFcb37x48v — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

*crickets*

Not a surprise from the Atlantic Council at all.

If you ever get bored, take a gander at who sits on their board. Just sayin’.

Not expecting the moral lightweights at @theintercept to fix this obviously. pic.twitter.com/PuIbL4itEn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

Heh.

Moral lightweights.

Also not holding my breath for the Middle East’s propaganda leaders at @AJEnglish. pic.twitter.com/cZsq3yxwEp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

Yeah.

No.

@NBCNews might get a Pulitzer for trusted American media outlet pushing Chinese propaganda, so surely this’ll go unremarked. pic.twitter.com/GbqCgCBPnG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

Your daily reminder that your tax dollars are funding @NPR pic.twitter.com/VETwQb8XNa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 29, 2020

Headline after headline after headline … these rags should be ASHAMED.

***

