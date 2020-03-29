Folks, as you watch Nancy Pelosi’s interview with Jake Tapper from this morning, keep in mind this same woman delayed relief to millions of Americans for nearly five days to put a bunch of pork into a bill. Also, keep in mind the ‘pork’ they ended up leaving in the bill for the Kennedy Center (all $25 million of it) isn’t going to musicians aka the people.

It’s going to the organization.

And then listen to what she says about Trump.

Watch.

.@SpeakerPelosi says the President downplaying the severity of #coronavirus is “deadly." “As the President fiddles, people are dying. We just have to take every precaution.” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/y8bFNbaPJy — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 29, 2020

It’s ironic that she says he’s ‘fiddling’ while she delayed funding for the Kennedy Center and their musicians won’t see a dime of it.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the coronavirus stimulus bill is “just a down payment" and state and local governments didn't get enough, because "every single day the need grows" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/j1TBOoSQlZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 29, 2020

Uh-huh.

Does that mean more money for organizations like the Kennedy Center who pocket it and basically furlough their people? Asking for a friend.

So we're at the "Trump is a murderer" phase of Democrat derangement. ok — mallen (@mallen2010) March 29, 2020

She needs to do her best to get the negative attention focused BACK on Trump. She doesn’t really care about helping Americans through this, she proved that when she played games with our relief last week.

Seriously, what is wrong with her teeth?

Pretty rich that the person who held up the funding and injected partisan demands wants to accuse the president of “fiddling” while people are dying. — Chris (@ctuff2005) March 29, 2020

Don’t you want to get back to impeachment @SpeakerPelosi Or perhaps plot how you can get all those progressive promised in the next bill? — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) March 29, 2020

Does “take every precaution” include playing games to advance your non-emegency political agenda? — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) March 29, 2020

Really?

What did Nancy know & when did she know it why she "fiddled" around with the #stimulusbill trying to PROFIT from it? Jan when POTUS was on this, Dems? Impeach.

I think @realDonaldTrump should ask #AGBarr to investigate the inept dem response to everything. — /bye! #hysteriverse Txt Trump 88022 (@LeeroyMrs) March 29, 2020

Yet she wasted a week to get funding for Kennedy Center, who have now layed off anyway. She is f*cking looney tunes. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) March 29, 2020

We all know how these dimwits would've handled it. pic.twitter.com/5H3YTRWBqE — Crib72 (@Crib722) March 29, 2020

Good times.

Oh FFS she said suspending flights from China was racist and instead of working on package House went on recess. Let’s talk about Kennedy Center getting 25M I’m this package and then turned around and laid off people. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) March 29, 2020

WHAT? she delay the BILL! — steve wolf 🙏🏻 (@brisque) March 29, 2020

We’re not sure if Nancy is just really old or really awful.

Probably a little of both.

***

Related:

‘So corrections AND apologies?’ Headline thread from NYT, NPR, ABC and more outlets praising China (for failing!) just INFURIATING

‘But TRUUUUMP!’ Brian Stelter rages at Fox News for reporting on NYC’s Health Comm’r telling New Yorkers the city was safe in Feb

Nancy Pelosi’s slush fund? Kennedy Center tells musicians they will stop paying them hours after $25 million COVID bailout signed